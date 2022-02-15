Ontario Lottery Winner Brings Home The Big Bucks After Playing For Almost 30 Years
He's been playing since he was 18-years-old.
This Ontario lottery winner may have taken some classes in persistence because, after almost 30 years of playing the lottery, he has finally won.
Bevin Boreland, a 47-year-old father from Pickering won $100,000 playing Instant 21, and he's been playing since he was 18-years-old.
Boreland told OLG that he has been a fan of Instant games since he started playing the lottery as a teen. He decided to pick up this winning ticket because he noticed it was new.
The father bought his lucky ticket at "Yoons Convenience on Kingston Road in Pickering," according to OLG.
When he checked his ticket in the store, he almost couldn't believe his luck.
"I was shocked! I checked it about three times because I didn't believe it," he said.
Boreland says he has ''always dreamt about winning" and that his big win left him "totally stunned."
The father plans to share his newfound riches with his family and friends and to take a trip when it is safe to do so.
Similar winner
When it comes to winning the lottery, sometimes patience is key.
Joyce Martin, a personal support worker from Burlington, Ontario, also had to pay her dues for more than 30 years before scoring a big win.
Martin won $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe in 2021 and says the game also happened to be her favourite to play.
She had been playing the lottery for over 30 years and planned to spend her winnings on her children and to save for her retirement.
