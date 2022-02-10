Sections

Ontario Lottery Winner Scores Big For The Second Time In 8 Years

Some people are just lucky!

OLG | Handout

This Ontario lottery winner may not be Midas, but he just might have the golden touch.

Hugo Santos Da Cruz, a 46-year-old construction worker from Maple, Ontario, won the top prize of $250,000 for Instant Money Bag Multiplier, and it's not his first time around the lottery block.

Hugo previously won a $100,000 prize on an Instant ticket in 2014, and it seems that he's decided to keep playing to his strengths.

The father says he checked his ticket 12 times when he realized he had the winning numbers for the top prize.

“When I saw Big Winner appear, I screamed! I never thought I would win the top prize,” Hugo told OLG.

He will be using his prize to put a downpayment on a home and to pay off his vehicle.

“My bills will be paid. I feel good!” he said.

Winning the lottery may seem like a one-in-a-million chance, and doing it twice is even more unlikely, but it actually happens more often than you might think.

Another lucky winner, Peter Campagna, won the lottery for a second time in Ontario in December 2021.

He won $250,000 playing the Instant Lucky Aces game and in 2018 he won $50,000 from a Daily Keno draw.

In February 2021, Vincent Charlemagne from Thornhill, Ontario, won over $1 million for the second time while playing the lottery.

He won $30 million in August 2013 and in February 2021 he claimed another $1,000,000 after winning both the Lotto Max Maxmillions and Encore.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

