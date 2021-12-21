Ontario Lottery Winner Just Got Lucky For A Second Time In 40 Years & He's Got Big Plans
"I couldn't sleep that night, I kept staring at the ticket."
An Ontario lottery winner can now call himself one of the province's luckiest people after celebrating another win this week and becoming a couple hundred thousand dollars richer.
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Peter Campagna was left stunned after winning the top prize playing the Instant Lucky Aces game and scoring an impressive $250,000.
Campagna, who works as a realtor, told the OLG Prize Centre that he's been playing the lottery for 40 years.
"I love all the games, especially Daily Keno, I haven't been very fortunate with Instant games until now," he said.
But this isn't the first time Campagna has had some luck. According to Insauga, he took home $50,000 after winning the Daily Keno draw on March 8 in 2017 — so it's not hard to guess why he listed that game as a fave.
Still, his recent win came as such a shock to him that he inadvertently pulled an all-nighter just thinking about it.
"I checked it using the OLG App on my phone, and that's when I knew it was real. It just didn't seem right. I couldn't sleep that night, I kept staring at the ticket," he added.
Campagna also said his mother "couldn't comprehend" the amount of money he won when he told her.
The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K on Steeles Avenue in Milton.
As for what he plans to do with all his extra dough, Campagna says it'll be going towards some bills and his family — well, most of it anyway.
"I would like to go on a trip when the pandemic settles down," he added.