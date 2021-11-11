Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Got All Teary-Eyed When The Clerk Whispered It's 'A Lot Of Money'

The retired nurse says it's been a "journey of disbelief and elation."

Ontario Lottery Winner Got All Teary-Eyed When The Clerk Whispered It's 'A Lot Of Money'
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner wound up with a bad case of happy tears after hitting the jackpot last month.

According to OLG, Kanata resident Sandra Pilgrim-Stark won a life-altering sum of $1 million in the October 20, 2021, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The longtime lottery player and retired nurse recalled the emotional moment while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I was about to replay my ticket when I heard the winning jingle go off. I asked the clerk how much, and she whispered, 'A lot of money.'"

"After I found out I won $1 million, I stood in the corner of the store with tears in my eyes in disbelief," she added.

Sandra plans to use her fortune to pay off her mortgage, spoil her children and invest in her future."I have a few places on my bucket list to travel, so I'll put some aside for that."

"I feel like I'm floating on cloud 9. It's been a journey of disbelief and elation," the devoted mother concluded.

She's not the only Ontario lottery winner to get overwhelmed with emotion

Oshawa resident Tamara Geldart, who won $642,002.90 in the August 28, 2021, LOTTARIO draw, was initially in disbelief when she saw she won, and it didn't take long for the tears to come.

"I thought I won $642," she admitted. "My husband told me to check it again and I took a closer look and saw I matched all the numbers – I started to cry!"

