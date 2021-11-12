EN - Money
A Winning Ontario Lottery Ticket Is About To Expire & You Could Miss Out On $20K
You could be a winner and not even know!
Someone in Ontario has a winning lottery ticket and is running out of time to get their prize.
A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $20,000 is about to expire in two weeks if the winner doesn't claim it.
The winning prize is from the November 28, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw, so if you bought a ticket last year and never checked it, you might want to dig through your pockets.
The winning number selection was 52223219-1, and the ticket was purchased in Brampton, according to OLG.
To claim the lucky ticket, you "should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098."
Another lotto ticket worth $20,000 is also set to expire on November 28 and was sold in St. Catharines.