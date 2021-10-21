Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Started Hugging Everyone In The Store When She Won $1M

She plans to use the money to open a foster home.

Ontario Lottery Winner Started Hugging Everyone In The Store When She Won $1M
OLG | Handout

One Ontario lottery winner went from having a great day to an amazing day after finding out her lottery win was actually worth $1 million.

Shawnette Rowe, a 50-year-old social worker from Oshawa, won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Lotto Max draw on September 14 and an extra $20 from another Lotto Max selection.

Rowe told OLG that she stopped into a store to check her ticket while on her way to work, and after she realized she was a winner, she couldn't contain her excitement.

"I was so excited! I was hugging everyone thinking I won $100,000," she said. "When I realized I won $1 million I started screaming! I was overwhelmed because I had to go into work – my job is very important!"

Rowe plans to share her newfound riches with her family and open a foster home for children.

"My dream is to open a foster home. I don't think any child should be left behind. I'll give them a place they can come to."

