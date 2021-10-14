Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Finally Decided To Retire After Scoring Big

"I looked at it and thought my eyes weren't working right."

Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Finally Decided To Retire After Scoring Big
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner says he's done working for a living after nabbing Instant Cash For Life's top prize.

According to OLG, Newmarket resident Danial Gawlik will be up scooping up $1,000 a week for the rest of his life after picking up a winning ticket while filling up on gas

The 66-year-old grandfather said he literally couldn't believe his eyes when he first saw the matching numbers.

"After playing my ticket, I looked at it and thought my eyes weren't working right!" he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I told my wife and she said, 'Oh my God!' I don't think she actually believes I won," he joked. "When she sees the $1,000 a week, she'll believe it!"

The family man said the life-changing win helped him decide to retire.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Lottery Winners Say They Were 'Shocked' After Winning For The Second Time

"When I saw the Big Winner screen, I didn't believe it."

OLG

Toronto couple Philip and Maria Teresa Redido from Richmond Hill won the lottery for a second time with a prize of $100,000.

The pair matched up the last six ENCORE numbers on the September 11 Ontario 49 draw and walked away a whole lot richer, according to OLG.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth Over $5 Million Won Last Night & It's Still Unclaimed

Don't forget to check your pockets.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

An Ontario lottery ticket worth over $5 million went unclaimed last night, so it's time to start checking your pockets!

According to OLG, the October 6, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw, which was worth $11,580,839, saw two winners claiming $5,790,419.90 each.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out He Won At The Store & Strangers Celebrated With Him

"Everyone in the store was giving me 'covid high fives' from 10 feet away."

OLG | Press Release

An Ontario lottery winner ended up celebrating his good luck with a bunch of strangers after winning big time.

According to OLG, Bolton resident Eugene Fradsham won $250,000 after scoring the Instant Hit It Big prize.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Lottery Winner Finally Wins Big After Playing The Same Numbers For A Long Time

"I couldn't believe it!"

OLG | Handout

Antoine Sayde from Richmond Hill won a Lotto 6/49 second prize of $122,530.40 in the September 11 draw after playing the same numbers for a "long time," according to OLG.

Sayde bought his winning ticket at Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill and discovered his big win while at home.

Keep Reading Show less