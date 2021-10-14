Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Finally Decided To Retire After Scoring Big
"I looked at it and thought my eyes weren't working right."
An Ontario lottery winner says he's done working for a living after nabbing Instant Cash For Life's top prize.
According to OLG, Newmarket resident Danial Gawlik will be up scooping up $1,000 a week for the rest of his life after picking up a winning ticket while filling up on gas
The 66-year-old grandfather said he literally couldn't believe his eyes when he first saw the matching numbers.
"After playing my ticket, I looked at it and thought my eyes weren't working right!" he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I told my wife and she said, 'Oh my God!' I don't think she actually believes I won," he joked. "When she sees the $1,000 a week, she'll believe it!"
The family man said the life-changing win helped him decide to retire.