lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winners Say They Were 'Shocked' After Winning For The Second Time

"When I saw the Big Winner screen, I didn't believe it."

Ontario Lottery Winners Say They Were 'Shocked' After Winning For The Second Time
OLG

Toronto couple Philip and Maria Teresa Redido from Richmond Hill won the lottery for a second time with a prize of $100,000.

The pair matched up the last six ENCORE numbers on the September 11 Ontario 49 draw and walked away a whole lot richer, according to OLG.

Philip and Maria are habitual players, and according to OLG, it's not the first time they've walked away with a pretty penny.

"We won $2,000 on LOTTO 6/49 before the pandemic, but this is our largest win!" said Maria.

Philip checked the ticket at work on the OLG app and saw "Big Winner" flash across his screen and says he "didn't believe it."

"I was nervous and called my wife right away on a video chat and told her to meet me at the store," he said.

"I was shocked when my husband called me. I went to the store right away and kept telling myself it wasn't true," said Maria.

After confirming the good news at the store, Maria says they were "so nervous."

"It's still shocking to believe we spent $4 and are leaving with a cheque for $100,000!"

The couple plan on saving their winnings for the future and taking a "special getaway" when it is safe to do so.

