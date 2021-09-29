Trending Tags

An Ontario Lottery Winner Finally Wins Big After Playing For 30 Years

She snuck out to check her ticket when her husband was asleep.

An Ontario Lottery Winner Finally Wins Big After Playing For 30 Years
OLG

An Ontario lottery winner's decade-spanning habit and persistence finally paid off this month and she is ready to treat her family.

According to OLG, Joyce Martin of Burlington won an impressive $250,000 after playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.

"I've been playing the lottery for over 30 years and INSTANT CROSSWORD has always been my favourite," Martin said while collecting her jackpot at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The personal support worker also revealed that she had to sneak out to confirm her ticket so as to not wake her snoozing husband.

"At first I thought I won $25,000," she joked. "I didn't want to wake my husband, so I put my raincoat on over my pajamas and went to the store to validate the ticket!"

The loving mother plans to share her life-changing winnings with her kids as well as save for retirement.

