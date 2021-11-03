Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 2 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot
Check those tickets, folks!
The official Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on Tuesday, November 2 and it's time to check your tickets.
With this draw, the grand prize jackpot being offered is $29 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 2
The winning numbers for the draw on November 2 are 7, 13, 18, 30, 33, 37 and 41. The bonus number is 6.
Also, Encore is 8386975.
There was no ticket sold that matched all seven numbers for this $29 million draw. So, the next jackpot for the draw on November 5 will be a massive $35 million!
It's been quite the losing streak as nobody has won the grand prize with Lotto Max since the $55 million draw on October 19.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 29
Previously, the winning numbers for the draw on October 29 were 1, 5, 17, 18, 38, 41 and 48 with 13 as the bonus number.
The winning Encore number was 5152855.
That draw offered a $24 million prize that nobody in Canada won.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.