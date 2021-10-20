Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 19 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot

A winning ticket was sold for this draw! 💰

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 19 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

If you bought a ticket, it's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, October 19 draw and see if you're taking home the big bucks!

For this draw, the jackpot is a whopping $55 million and four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were up for grabs.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 19

The winning numbers are 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50. The bonus number is 49.

Also, the winning Encore number is 3663651.

For the Maxmillion draw, four prizes of $1 million each were up for grabs and the winning numbers are:

  • 5, 9, 27, 30, 37, 49 and 50
  • 7, 12, 15, 34, 37, 39 and 42
  • 17, 29, 30, 31, 32, 44 and 47
  • 21, 32, 38, 41, 43, 46 and 47

The $55 million jackpot was won with a single ticket sold somewhere in the Prairies so somebody just got a whole lot richer! None of the Maxmillions were won.

Since the massive grand prize was won, the next jackpot for the draw on October 22 is down to $14 million.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 15

The previous draw on October 15 didn't see anyone taking home the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions that were offered so the grand prize was raised to $55 million with four Maxmillions available to be won.

The winning numbers then were 14, 17, 20, 24, 25, 38 and 48 with a bonus of 11. Encore's winning number was 9054664.

How Does Lotto Max Work?

The Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

