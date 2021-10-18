This Manitoba Lottery Winner Found An Old Ticket In His Wallet & It Was Actually Worth $20M
He has the most wholesome plan to spend it, too! 🥲💰
In news that we all wish would happen to us, a man in Manitoba found a forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet that landed him a cool $20 million.
Jerry Knott bought a LOTTO MAX ticket in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, for the August 24 draw, according to a press release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
After putting the ticket away for safekeeping in his wallet, he promptly forgot about it until mid-October when he remembered to give it a scan while visiting Winnipeg.
"I saw a two and a bunch of zeroes and thought, 'Cool! I won $20,000!'" he laughed, according to the release.
"The store retailer looked at me with wide-eyes and said, 'This is the missing ticket!'"
"I didn't know what she was talking about until she scanned it again and I saw there were a few more zeroes than I had originally thought," he said. "That's 20 and six zeroes – $20 million!"
After recovering from his shock, Knott reflected on what he plans to do with his winnings.
"A while ago my father set up some reserve status land on Big Stone Lake," he said. "My brother and I decided to build some cottages on the lake to be used as a treatment centre or a wilderness experience."
"I'm looking forward to building another five cottages to expand our dream," he added. "It's nice to know we will be able to put money into something that will better our community."