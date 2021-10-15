Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Screamed As Loud As He Could When He Won $25,000 Per Year For Life

"I didn't believe it," Roman Stanko said.

Ontario Lottery Winner Screamed As Loud As He Could When He Won $25,000 Per Year For Life
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner could've easily lost his voice after his over-the-top reaction to hitting the big-time last month.

According to OLG, Oshawa resident Roman Stanko won Daily Grand's second-place prize of $25,000 a year for life in the September 13, 2021 draw.

The skilled trade worker, who has since chosen to collect his prize as a lump sum of $500,000, has reportedly been playing the lottery for years without a big win.

"My favourite games are LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and most recently, DAILY GRAND," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 61-year-old father realized he won after using the OLG App, and his reaction was definitely not low-key. "I didn't believe it. I started screaming as loud as I could!"

Stanko added that he plans to pay off some bills and enjoy his freedom with his life-changing winnings.

