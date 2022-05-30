Winning Lotto Ticket Worth $500K Is About To Expire In Ottawa & Nobody Has Claimed It
There's under two weeks left to claim it!
Time to check your lottery tickets! There's $500,000 up for grabs of unclaimed lottery money from a ticket that was bought in Ottawa last year.
On May 25, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that there are two weeks left to claim the money for the June 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.
If you see the numbers 04–06 –13–25–37–41–47, you could be half a million dollars richer. This Lotto Max ticket splits the Maxmillions prize money between two tickets. So check your pockets!
"A lot of times tickets get lost in jacket pockets," Tony Bitonti, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation spokesperson told Narcity.
However, this isn't the only winning ticket that still needs to be claimed. There is also a $100,000 prize for a ticket that was bought in Peterborough, Ontario.
On May 27, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation also announced that there were two weeks left to cash in on the $100,000 encore prize from the June 12, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.
If you see the number 8974336 then you have the winning ticket!
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation reminds ticket holders that the back of the ticket needs to be filled out and signed. Tickets can be checked at OLG.ca, on the OLG app, in-store, or by email notifications.
Winners of money over $50,000 will need to call customer care at 1-800-387-0098.
For smaller wins, the corporation is booking claim appointments at its prize centre in Toronto. "We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them, as appointment availability at this prize level is limited," the corporation noted in a press release.
Go get that money!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.