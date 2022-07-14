Ontario Lottery Winner Splits Her $1M Prize With A Friend & It's The Ultimate BFF Goal
She said she "had a feeling."
What would you consider the ultimate BFF goal is? Would becoming an Ontario lottery winner and splitting the money count?
An Ontario woman is splitting her $1 million Lotto Max prize money with a friend. What?
Ottawa's Sylvianne Bourque, who lives in Nepean, said "she had a feeling that she needed to check her email account," according to an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) press release sent to Narcity.
"I saw an email from OLG, and it said that I was a Big Winner. Normally it just says I am a winner, so it was different this time," she said. "When it said I won $1 million, I couldn't believe it, so I called OLG, and they said that it was true!"
Bourque will split her winnings from the May 27 draw with her friend, Nicole Dupuis, from Cold Lake, Ontario.
The Ottawa woman had a lucky feeling about the big draw and when she called her friend to tell her, Dupuis needed some time to process.
"At first she didn't say a word. Then she said she needed to see it to believe it," Bourque said.
So, what do the buds plan to do with all of that money? Well, they said they'd be sharing it with family, but they're also going to keep some for themselves. Fair enough.
Ottawa has been fortunate when it comes to Lotto Max this month. On July 3, a Richmond man won $500,000. He said he was "surprised by all the zeroes," so he got his wife to check again.
Way to go, Ottawa!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.