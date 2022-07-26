Ontario Lottery Winner Was 'Overwhelmed' By Her $1M Score & Even Her Husband Was Screaming
She plans to take her daughters to California.
Talk about spreading the joy! An Ontario lottery winner says her $1 million score was a "dream come true," and even her husband was screaming about it.
Nadezda Calderone, from Oshawa, Ontario, won the Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the June 21 Lotto Max draw.
But the 53-year-old mom was so shocked to win the money she "couldn't believe it" when her husband told her. He checked his wife's ticket via the OLG app.
"I heard him screaming so I went to see what was happening and I gasped when I saw his phone screen," she said in an OLG press release sent to Narcity.
But the couple weren't the only ones surprised that they cashed in on the big bucks.
"We ran to the store together and the clerk was shocked too," said Calderone. "He had tears in his eyes!"
Not every day do you see someone score $1 million, after all.
And what, exactly, does the GTA mom plan to do with all of those funds? Well, she wants to set up her daughters "for their future and education."
Goodbye, student debt!
"I also want to plan a trip to California with them," she emphasized. "I am so overwhelmed. It's a dream come true!"
The Oshawa resident's husband is also a crucial factor in her win.
"I started playing because I was influenced by my husband," she said. Aw, what a dynamic duo.
If you were wondering, the lucky GTA resident bought her ticket from the Shell gas station on Simcoe Street in Oshawa.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.