An Ontario Lottery Winner Took Home $1M & Plans To Use The Money On His Kids' Education

He's the real deal.

Toronto Staff Writer
Mir Alam Adam Ali receiving his prize.

Mir Alam Adam Ali receiving his prize.

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner just put himself in the running for father of the year after pledging to give his fortune to his children.

According to OLG, Aurora resident Mir Alam Adam Ali won a life-altering $1 million after earning the Maxmillions prize in the May 31, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

An occasional lottery player, Mir admitted that he only tries his luck when the jackpot is too big to ignore, a strategy that appears to have paid off for the family man.

"This is my first big win," he said while picking up his spoils in Toronto.

Of course, winning the lottery is only as good as the people you get to share it with, which is why Mir didn't waste any time letting his wife know.

"I was shocked when I discovered this win. I didn't believe it! I had to take a closer look," he recalled. "I immediately called my wife to share the big news, and she thought I was joking!"

"I feel so blessed. This money will go a long way for my family," he added.

As for what he plans to do with his newly acquired millionaire status, the doting father told OLG that he intends to put the money toward his children's education and celebrate with a "nice dinner."

If you recently became a lottery winner and want to claim it in person, it's worth noting that the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto is the place to book your appointment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

