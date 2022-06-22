NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

12 Members Of The Same Ontario Family Just Won The Lottery Together & It's So Heartwarming

"We'd like to come back for a jackpot!"

Toronto Staff Writer
Sarah Pruesse of Oshawa

OLG | Handout

A Greater Toronto Area family is proving there's strength in numbers after several of its members won a Lotto Max prize worth over $60,000.

According to OLG, a group of 12, all of whom are related, won an incredible $64,549.90 after winning the second place prize in Lotto Max's February 4, 2022 draw.

The family members, who have only been playing the lottery together for four years, plan to divide the winnings equally.

The group's leader, Sarah Pruesse from Oshawa, said she discovered their win after scanning the ticket using the OLG app.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had to get my husband to double-check," she said. "I did a group video chat to share the news. A few group members thought I was kidding, but when they realized it was real, they were so excited!"

In case you're wondering what the math is on that, each member is set to receive about $5,300 each. "Some are putting their share toward renovations while others are paying bills and taking vacations," Pruesse added. "We'd like to come back for a jackpot!"

If you've recently realized you're a big winner and want to tell your story, it's worth noting that OLG books its in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Customers with prizes over $50,000 can call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar on County Road 36 in Dunsford, which, if you're superstitious, could be an excellent place to buy your next ticket.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

