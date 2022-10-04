An Ontario Family Pulled Off A $2M Lotto Win Together & Their Plans Are So Relatable
“I feel grateful."
Sharing moments with your family can be one of life's greatest joys, especially when the "moment" is finding out that you've just become Ontario lottery winners together.
Christmas has got its work cut out for it.
According to OLG, four members of the same family became $2 million richer after winning Instant $2 Million Extreme's top prize. The scratch ticket game cost $20 to play and offers a 1 in 3.16 chance of winning a prize.
The group members are listed as follows:
- Patricia Swayze of Hamilton
- Natasha Chenier of Hamilton
- Ross Albanese of Hamilton
- Shawnna Chenier of Gander, Newfoundland
The troupe, who've been playing together for eight years, opened up about the moment their lives had changed forever while picking up their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When I scratched the ticket and saw the $2 million, I couldn't believe it," Swayze said. "I ran up to Natasha to show her, and she suggested we check on the OLG App to be sure. I was in disbelief!"
As for what everyone plans to do with their funds? Let's just say this isn't a family who will blow everything on Gucci handbags, even though they could. Several of them.
Natasha told OLG that she is paying off her mortgage and travelling, Ross and Patricia are using their half to visit family, then there's Shawnna, who's full-on buying a home.
It turns out you can do that with half a million in Newfoundland. Who knew?
"I feel grateful," she concluded about the win.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.