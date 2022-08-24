Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
It's all about location.
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province.
From a house with its own theatre in Thunder Bay to a six-room home in Toronto, these homes range in size and style, but all of them are priced about the same.
Kingston
Exterior of house for sale in Kingston, Ontario.
Price: $999,900
Address: 437 Frontenac St., Kingston, ON
Description: Boasting seven bedrooms, this home has tons of historic charm and is currently being run as a student house. It comes with a spacious kitchen and backyard with a small deck.
Ottawa
Exterior of home for sale in Ottawa, Ontario.
Susan Chell & Patti Brown | RE/MAX
Price: $1,095,000
Address: 679 Island Park Dr., Ottawa, ON
Description: This four-bedroom residence comes with an attached garage and tons old-time vibes. Inside, you'll find a cozy fireplace and enclosed sunroom where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee.
Saint Catharines
Exterior of home for sale in Saint Catharines, Ontario.
Jeff White & Greg Sykes | RE/MAX
Price: $1,095,000
Address: 31 Dexter St., Saint Catharines, ON
Description: With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home has lots of space to enjoy. It includes an in-law suite as well as a covered outdoor patio complete with a fireplace.
Belleville
Exterior of home for sale in Belleville, Ontario.
Debbie McKinney & Que Colby | RE/MAX
Price: $1,085,000
Address: 55 Monteagle Blvd., Belleville, ON
Description: This four-bedroom Georgian-style home sits on a landscaped property filled with mature trees. The interior is brimming with character, from the sweeping staircase to regal fireplace.
London
Exterior of home for sale in London, Ontario.
Jason Froude & Rick Pestowka | RE/MAX
Price: $1,095,000
Address: 905 Lennon Way, London, ON
Description: Featuring four bedrooms, this modern home includes a gas fireplace and "spa-like" ensuite bathroom. In the yard, you'll discover a covered deck, stone patio, and fire pit.
Toronto
Exterior of home for sale in Toronto, Ontario.
Price: $1,100,000
Address: 41 Cleta Dr., Toronto, ON
Description: This Toronto house has three bedrooms as well as a basement space that could be transformed into another bedroom. It has a private, fenced backyard and a garage.
Guelph
Exterior of home for sale in Guelph, Ontario.
Price: $1,099,900
Address: 73 Laughland Lane, Guelph, ON
Description: This renovated home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and modern vibes. The fenced yard comes with an elevated patio where you can soak up some sun.
Thunder Bay
Exterior of home for sale in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Price: $1,000,000
Address: 462 Fairbrooke Cresc., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: This Northern home has five bedrooms as well as a gas fireplace and granite staircase. Perks include a home theatre, sauna, and fenced yard.