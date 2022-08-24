Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)

It's all about location.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Exterior of home in Saint Catharines, Ontario. Right: Living room with seating and fireplace.

Jeff White & Greg Sykes | RE/MAX, Mary Wylde | RE/MAX

Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province.

From a house with its own theatre in Thunder Bay to a six-room home in Toronto, these homes range in size and style, but all of them are priced about the same.

Kingston

Exterior of house for sale in Kingston, Ontario.

John Hinton | RE/MAX

Price: $999,900

Address: 437 Frontenac St., Kingston, ON

Description: Boasting seven bedrooms, this home has tons of historic charm and is currently being run as a student house. It comes with a spacious kitchen and backyard with a small deck.

View Here

Ottawa

\u200bExterior of home for sale in Ottawa, Ontario.

Susan Chell & Patti Brown | RE/MAX

Price: $1,095,000

Address: 679 Island Park Dr., Ottawa, ON

Description: This four-bedroom residence comes with an attached garage and tons old-time vibes. Inside, you'll find a cozy fireplace and enclosed sunroom where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee.

View Here

Saint Catharines

\u200bExterior of home for sale in Saint Catharines, Ontario.

Jeff White & Greg Sykes | RE/MAX

Price: $1,095,000

Address: 31 Dexter St., Saint Catharines, ON

Description: With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home has lots of space to enjoy. It includes an in-law suite as well as a covered outdoor patio complete with a fireplace.

View Here

Belleville

\u200bExterior of home for sale in Belleville, Ontario.

Debbie McKinney & Que Colby | RE/MAX

Price: $1,085,000

Address: 55 Monteagle Blvd., Belleville, ON

Description: This four-bedroom Georgian-style home sits on a landscaped property filled with mature trees. The interior is brimming with character, from the sweeping staircase to regal fireplace.

View Here

London

Exterior of home for sale in London, Ontario.

Jason Froude & Rick Pestowka | RE/MAX

Price: $1,095,000

Address: 905 Lennon Way, London, ON

Description: Featuring four bedrooms, this modern home includes a gas fireplace and "spa-like" ensuite bathroom. In the yard, you'll discover a covered deck, stone patio, and fire pit.

View Here

Toronto

Exterior of home for sale in Toronto, Ontario.

Janu Manickavasagar | RE/MAX

Price: $1,100,000

Address: 41 Cleta Dr., Toronto, ON

Description: This Toronto house has three bedrooms as well as a basement space that could be transformed into another bedroom. It has a private, fenced backyard and a garage.

View Here

Guelph

\u200bExterior of home for sale in Guelph, Ontario.

Mary Wylde | RE/MAX

Price: $1,099,900

Address: 73 Laughland Lane, Guelph, ON

Description: This renovated home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and modern vibes. The fenced yard comes with an elevated patio where you can soak up some sun.

View Here

Thunder Bay

\u200bExterior of home for sale in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Alicia Moore | RE/MAX

Price: $1,000,000

Address: 462 Fairbrooke Cresc., Thunder Bay, ON

Description: This Northern home has five bedrooms as well as a gas fireplace and granite staircase. Perks include a home theatre, sauna, and fenced yard.

View Here

