This Giant $675K Ontario Home Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Waterfall Pond In The Yard (PHOTOS)
You'll need a map to get around this place!
This Ontario home for sale comes with endless space and costs under $700,000. Located in Sarnia, the abode boasts 17 rooms and is listed at $675,000.
This century house is filled with historic charm, from the stained glass windows to the intricate trim and regal fireplaces. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total .As you walk up to the home, you'll be greeted with a small front porch and ivy-covered brick walls. The blue shutters add a pop of colour to the exterior.
Front of home with porch and flower beds. Anna Moscardelli | RE/MAX
The inside features high ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been recently updated, and you'll find a modern backsplash and small island for additional counter space. There are several grand fireplaces throughout the home that add some additional charm to the space.
Room with chandelier and fireplace. Anna Moscardelli | RE/MAX
The backyard is spacious and secluded, and you can relax by a small pond with a waterfall. There are landscaped gardens and large trees so you can enjoy a little nature oasis. The home also comes with a double-sized garage for your parking and storage needs.
Grey kitchen with a small island. Anna Moscardelli | RE/MAX
You can take a short stroll to the downtown area, where you'll find local boutiques and restaurants. The town offers beautiful views of the St. Clair River as well as Lake Huron.
Waterfall pond.Anna Moscardelli | RE/MAX
If you're in the market for a large home without a huge price tag, this one could be worth checking out. The sellers currently have four boarders, so there is an opportunity for some extra income.
Garage and backyard.
Price: $675,000
Address: 210 Essex St., Sarnia, ON
Description: This home has nearly 20 rooms and a cute backyard with a pond.