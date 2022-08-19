Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This $3 Million Ontario Home Has An Indoor Spa & Offers Stunning Lake Views All Year Round

Relax all year round.

Toronto Staff Writer
Purchasing an Ontario home with an outdoor pool is a monumental win in the world of adulting. But, getting one with an entire indoor spa, well, that's more lottery-winner territory.

58 Amalia Crescent, located in the town of Belwood, is a massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom estate that offers an expansive 9,200 square feet of living space.

This one-percenter home overlooks Belwood Lake, allowing owners to enjoy activities such as boating, fishing, swimming, and beach lounging all summer long.

The moment you step into the home, you're greeted by a stunning spiral staircase and elegant architecture.

If you ever wondered what the absolute peak of master bathrooms looks like, this combination of clawfoot tub and panoramic nature views would probably come real close.

Mix that in with a kitchen that Gordon Ramsey would happily cook in, the multi-million price tag becomes crystal clear.

Finally, we come to the home's jaw-dropping party piece -- the indoor pool and spa space. It's like stepping into the brain of someone who meditates for 2 hours daily. Don't miss the hot tub hiding in the right corner!

Of course, what's a spa without a sauna? Never again would you have to sit next to randoms at the gym, trying to avoid awkward eye contact.

Owners can also spend the warm seasons unleashing their army of pure-bred dogs in their yard. Assuming that's your vibe, which if you're this wealthy, could well be.

Price: $$3,300,000

Address: 58 Amalia Crescent, Belwood, ON

Description: A home masterfully built for comfort.

