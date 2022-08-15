NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Buy 2 Ontario Houses For $700K & They Offer Panoramic River Views

"A little slice of heaven."

Toronto Staff Writer
One of the two houses looking out over the river. Right: An aerial view of 245 Hudson Point Rd.

Brandy Burns | RE/MAX

Everybody loves a buy-one-get-one-free deal, especially when it involves two full-sized homes in Ontario.

Enter 245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville, a self-proclaimed "little slice of heaven" that offers panoramic views of the St. Lawerence River and houses two separate residences.

The dual property's baffling $700,000 price tag offers future homeowners a rare opportunity to split the venture with family or friends.

An aerial view of the property. 245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

The homes' interiors are surprisingly modern too, featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and up-to-date amenities.

Inside one kitchen. 245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

They also come with wood-burning fireplaces, ensuring owners stay nice and cozy during the winter months.

One home's living room area. 245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

Of course, waterfront properties only work if they're boater friendly, which is why this one's Kehoe dock with boat lift comes in handy. You can cruise the river all summer long with easy access.

A porch that looks out over the water.245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

Each home features a distinctive exterior personality. The first serves a rustic, cottage-like aesthetic, and the other resembles a type of bungalow you may see in suburbia.

One home's exterior.245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

The photos don't seem to illuminate any cut corners. Even the bathrooms look carefully orchestrated, thanks to their glass showers and clawfoot tubs.

Inside one home's modern bathroom.245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

Both homes feature upper balcony areas that overlook the vast blue of the river. It's hard not to imagine yourself sitting up there during a starry August night to do some thinking and drinking with close friends.

The view from the upper deck.245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

Another standout feature of the property is the lush greenery surrounding it. Both homes have yard space and the perfect number of trees on each side.

Another porch view looking out over the water.245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX

If you're a cottagecore stan for life, you should give this property a serious look over. It could be the one.

Riverside Property 

One house looking out over the water.

245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville

Brandy Burns | RE/MAX

Price: $700,000

Address: 245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville

Description: A gorgeous property that includes two homes and views of St. Lawerence River.

View Here

