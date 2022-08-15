You Can Buy 2 Ontario Houses For $700K & They Offer Panoramic River Views
"A little slice of heaven."
Everybody loves a buy-one-get-one-free deal, especially when it involves two full-sized homes in Ontario.
Enter 245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville, a self-proclaimed "little slice of heaven" that offers panoramic views of the St. Lawerence River and houses two separate residences.
The dual property's baffling $700,000 price tag offers future homeowners a rare opportunity to split the venture with family or friends.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
The homes' interiors are surprisingly modern too, featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and up-to-date amenities.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
They also come with wood-burning fireplaces, ensuring owners stay nice and cozy during the winter months.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
Of course, waterfront properties only work if they're boater friendly, which is why this one's Kehoe dock with boat lift comes in handy. You can cruise the river all summer long with easy access.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
Each home features a distinctive exterior personality. The first serves a rustic, cottage-like aesthetic, and the other resembles a type of bungalow you may see in suburbia.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
The photos don't seem to illuminate any cut corners. Even the bathrooms look carefully orchestrated, thanks to their glass showers and clawfoot tubs.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
Both homes feature upper balcony areas that overlook the vast blue of the river. It's hard not to imagine yourself sitting up there during a starry August night to do some thinking and drinking with close friends.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
Another standout feature of the property is the lush greenery surrounding it. Both homes have yard space and the perfect number of trees on each side.
245 Hudson Point Road, BrockvilleBrandy Burns | RE/MAX
If you're a cottagecore stan for life, you should give this property a serious look over. It could be the one.
Riverside Property
245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville
Price: $700,000
Address: 245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville
Description: A gorgeous property that includes two homes and views of St. Lawerence River.