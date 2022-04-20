This $6.9M Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Private River & Is Close To A 53-Foot Waterfall
"Eco and country living at its best."
Prospective homebuyers in Ontario have a lot of potential unique properties they can put their money towards.
Whether it's a house that has a lake in its backyard or a $20 million mansion that looks like it's straight outta Bridgerton, Ontario is rife with options if you're looking for a place to buy that's not your typical home in the suburbs.
Just an hour and a half from Toronto there's a $6.9M century-old house for sale with a gushing river right in its backyard.
The house. Engel & Völkers
This old stone mill house sits right on the Noisy River, which is around 2 kilometres long and is surrounded by 153 acres of green land.
River behind the house. Engel & Völkers
According to the listing, which was posted by Engel & Völkers, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and "an abundance of clean water everywhere."
Interior of the house. Engel & Völkers
For extra features, it also comes with geothermal heating for "added comfort."
One of the bedrooms inside the house. Engel & Völkers
There's also a guest house that comes with two "multi-bedroom" apartments as well as kitchens and wood-burning stoves. They noted that this location might be "ideal for rental income."
Kitchen inside the house. Engel & Völkers
There's a water filtration and softener system for drinking and washing, and also various entrances in the house that can lead you towards the river in the back.
Barn next to the house. Engel & Völkers
If you're in need of some extra space, there's a two-car garage with a woodcutter that comes with the home. There's also a separate cabin in the woods, and a barn equipped with stables and running water.
Lavender Falls.Engel & Völkers
And at last, the pièce de résistance of the property is the 53-foot waterfall that's just a hiking trip away from the house. Called Lavender Falls, this privately-owned natural waterfall is a "picturesque piece of green lush paradise."
Home With A Private River
The exterior of the house.
Price: $6,999,000
Address: 825905 Mulmur Nottawasaga Townline, Shelburne, ON
Description: A century-old house that's surrounded by lush greenery and the sounds of tranquil waters.