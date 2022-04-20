NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This $6.9M Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Private River & Is Close To A 53-Foot Waterfall

"Eco and country living at its best."

The $6.9M Ontario home. Right: Lavender Falls.

The $6.9M Ontario home. Right: Lavender Falls.

Engel & Völkers

Prospective homebuyers in Ontario have a lot of potential unique properties they can put their money towards.

Whether it's a house that has a lake in its backyard or a $20 million mansion that looks like it's straight outta Bridgerton, Ontario is rife with options if you're looking for a place to buy that's not your typical home in the suburbs.

Just an hour and a half from Toronto there's a $6.9M century-old house for sale with a gushing river right in its backyard.

The house. The house. Engel & Völkers

This old stone mill house sits right on the Noisy River, which is around 2 kilometres long and is surrounded by 153 acres of green land.

River behind the house. River behind the house. Engel & Völkers

According to the listing, which was posted by Engel & Völkers, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and "an abundance of clean water everywhere."

Interior of the house. Interior of the house. Engel & Völkers

For extra features, it also comes with geothermal heating for "added comfort."

One of the bedrooms inside the house. One of the bedrooms inside the house. Engel & Völkers

There's also a guest house that comes with two "multi-bedroom" apartments as well as kitchens and wood-burning stoves. They noted that this location might be "ideal for rental income."

Kitchen inside the house. Kitchen inside the house. Engel & Völkers

There's a water filtration and softener system for drinking and washing, and also various entrances in the house that can lead you towards the river in the back.

Barn next to the house. Barn next to the house. Engel & Völkers

If you're in need of some extra space, there's a two-car garage with a woodcutter that comes with the home. There's also a separate cabin in the woods, and a barn equipped with stables and running water.

Lavender Falls.Lavender Falls.Engel & Völkers

And at last, the pièce de résistance of the property is the 53-foot waterfall that's just a hiking trip away from the house. Called Lavender Falls, this privately-owned natural waterfall is a "picturesque piece of green lush paradise."

Home With A Private River

The exterior of the house.

The exterior of the house.

Engel & Völkers

​Price: $6,999,000

Address: 825905 Mulmur Nottawasaga Townline, Shelburne, ON

Description: A century-old house that's surrounded by lush greenery and the sounds of tranquil waters.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...