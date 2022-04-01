Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A $20M Ontario Mansion Looks Like A Scene From 'Bridgerton' & Has A 4K Bottle Wine Cellar

Step into a period drama.

Toronto Staff Writer
House for sale on 45 Bayview Ridge in Toronto.

Have you been bingeing the latest season of Bridgerton and yearning for something aesthetically similar? Well, the good news is that it exists. It just costs over $20 million.

45 Bayview Ridge located in Toronto is a 156,711.77 square feet mansion with eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms, all of which look as regal as royalty.

As if that wasn't big enough, the epic French-style chateau also sits on a massive 3.119 acre in the prestigious enclave of North York's iconic Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Another eloquent feature of the home is its cellar, which looks like it has enough room for an entire LCBO wine section.

Other stunning amenities include two pools, a luxurious sauna, a reflecting pond, a gym, and a tennis court.

The sweeping property's lot was initially two lots before it was combined into a super home that offers unbeatable views of the prestigious Rosedale Golf Club.

The massive estate was designed by the famed Canadian architect Gordon Ridgely. Just in case you wondered exactly how much effort was put into this gloriously not-so-modest home.

If you're a golfer and, you've got to face it, a lot of the most incredibly wealthy people in the world are, you'll be delighted to know that the home offers "unobstructed South-West views" of Rosedale Golf Club.

Bridle Path Mansion 

Price: $24,500,000

Address: 45 Bayview Ridge, Toronto, ON

Description: A mansion fit for a queen or a family full of dramatic socialites.

View Here

