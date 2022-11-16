This Giant Manor Home In Ontario Has Multiple Decks With Country Views & Costs Under $1M
Every bedroom has an ensuite.
This giant manor home for sale in Ontario is giving off old-English vibes, and you might feel like the main character of a Jane Austen story as soon as you step onto the property.
The home, which was built in the 1860s, is located in Grafton, just over an hour from Toronto. Brimming with historic charm, the spacious abode is on the market for $939,900 and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 10 parking spaces.
Home for sale in Ontario.Jacqueline Pennington | RE/MAX
Though the house has been renovated, you can still find tons of original attributes like wide plank flooring and trim, exposed brick, ornate fireplaces, and beautiful tin ceilings.
Living room with tin ceiling and fireplace.Jacqueline Pennington | RE/MAX
You can lounge in the large living room and host dinners in the formal dining rooms. The "heart" of the home is the informal dining space and kitchen. Some upgrades to this area include a gas stove, an island with a breakfast bar, and modern lighting.
Family room with wooden beams and exposed brick.Jacqueline Pennington | RE/MAX
Upstairs, you'll find four large bedrooms, and each one has an ensuite bathroom, so the home could even be used as a Bed & Breakfast.
A unique loft area is located at the top of the house, and it features a vintage-inspired bathtub and a cozy reading area.
Lift with bookshelves and vintage tub.Jacqueline Pennington | RE/MAX
The home sits on one acre of land and boasts views of the surrounding countryside. There are multiple decks and seating areas where you can enjoy the scenery, as well as a fire pit and mature trees.
There's a beach just a short distance away from the home, so you can spend your days strolling by the water. If you're looking for a giant home without a giant, multi-million dollar price tag, this spot could be your dream property.
Manor home for sale
Outdoor seating area.
Jacqueline Pennington | RE/MAX
Price: $939,900
Address: 11545 County Road 2 Rd., Grafton, ON
