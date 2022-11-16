Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Giant Manor Home In Ontario Has Multiple Decks With Country Views & Costs Under $1M

Every bedroom has an ensuite.

Ontario Associate Editor
This giant manor home for sale in Ontario is giving off old-English vibes, and you might feel like the main character of a Jane Austen story as soon as you step onto the property.

The home, which was built in the 1860s, is located in Grafton, just over an hour from Toronto. Brimming with historic charm, the spacious abode is on the market for $939,900 and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 10 parking spaces.

Though the house has been renovated, you can still find tons of original attributes like wide plank flooring and trim, exposed brick, ornate fireplaces, and beautiful tin ceilings.

You can lounge in the large living room and host dinners in the formal dining rooms. The "heart" of the home is the informal dining space and kitchen. Some upgrades to this area include a gas stove, an island with a breakfast bar, and modern lighting.

Upstairs, you'll find four large bedrooms, and each one has an ensuite bathroom, so the home could even be used as a Bed & Breakfast.

A unique loft area is located at the top of the house, and it features a vintage-inspired bathtub and a cozy reading area.

The home sits on one acre of land and boasts views of the surrounding countryside. There are multiple decks and seating areas where you can enjoy the scenery, as well as a fire pit and mature trees.

There's a beach just a short distance away from the home, so you can spend your days strolling by the water. If you're looking for a giant home without a giant, multi-million dollar price tag, this spot could be your dream property.

Manor home for sale

Price: $939,900

Address: 11545 County Road 2 Rd., Grafton, ON

Description: This large home for sale has historic features and beautiful surroundings.

View Here

