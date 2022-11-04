This Scandinavian-Inspired Home Near Toronto Has A Luxe In-Ground Hot Tub & Costs $700K
It comes with a "backyard haven."
This home for sale outside of Toronto is filled with Scandinavian vibes, and you'll feel like you're living in a different country. The home, called "The Bailey House Circa 1900," is located in St. Catharines and is on the market for $699,900.
The abode currently serves as an Airbnb and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's inspired by Danish architecture, and features Scandinavian designs, Dinesen flooring, and more.
Brick home surrounded by fall leaves. Courtesy of Bailey Roubos | DroneHub via D.W. HOWARD REALTY LTD. BROKERAGE
While the home was built around the early 1900s, it has been "completely restored to the 21st Century" and boasts an open-concept kitchen, living room, and dining area as well as a "backyard haven."
The interior is filled with windows and has Dinesen Douglas fir flooring, Bose speakers throughout, and a floating steel staircase that adds to the contemporary feel of the space.
Interior with floating staircase.Courtesy of Bailey Roubos | DroneHub via D.W. HOWARD REALTY LTD. BROKERAGE
The three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a four-piece bathroom featuring natural stone. The primary bedroom has a custom Danish-style wall and minimalist, cozy vibes.
Bedroom with custom wall.Courtesy of Bailey Roubos | DroneHub via D.W. HOWARD REALTY LTD. BROKERAGE
One of the highlights of the property is the "enchanting parklike backyard" where you can relax in a private little oasis. The yard features a secluded sitting areas as well as a glam in-ground hot tub that fits eight people.
Backyard with in-ground hot tub.Courtesy of Bailey Roubos | DroneHub via D.W. HOWARD REALTY LTD. BROKERAGE
The home is just a stroll away from downtown St. Catharines and Montebello Park, where you can enjoy shops, restaurants, and events like the Grape and Wine Festival.
If you're looking for a beautiful home that won't cost you millions, then this spot might be worth checking out.
Scandinavian-Inspired Home
Backyard seating area.
Courtesy of Bailey Roubos | DroneHub via D.W. HOWARD REALTY LTD. BROKERAGE
Price: $699,900
Address: 52 Wellington St.,St. Catharines, ON
Description: This Scandinavian-inspired home has beautiful modern features and costs less than $1 million.