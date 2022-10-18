This Gorgeous $600K Ontario Home Has A Cozy Outdoor Bar & Water Views From The Balcony
It's located in a quaint village.
If water views, an outdoor bar, and a hot tub sound like your idea of paradise, then this might just be your dream home. Located in the heart of Courtright, Ontario, the property boasts tons of stunning features without a big price tag. It's currently listed at $599,950.
The home was built around 1883, and it still has tons of historic charm. The quaint yellow door, intricate trim around the windows, and brick walls give off a storybook vibe.
Brick home with yellow door. Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX
The interior also has historic charm with modern updates. There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms in total. All of the flooring is new, and the home has been freshly repainted and has new bathrooms.
Kitchen with an island and bar chairs.Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX
From the cozy fireplace to the grand staircase and quaint dining room, the interior has a homey feel and lots of places to relax. You can gaze over the St. Clair river and watch the boats go by from the second-level balcony.
Living room and fireplace. Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX
The backyard is a great spot to entertain. It boasts a deck complete with a hot tub were you can sit back and rejuvenate. There is also a cute outdoor bar where you can have your own private happy hour.
Back deck and hot tub.Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX
Courtright is a quaint village located about 20 minutes from Sarnia, so you can take a quick trip into the city when needed. With beautiful historic features, a private outdoor bar, and more, this spot lets you enjoy small town life.
Historic home for sale
Outdoor bar with yellow doors.
Price: $599,950
Address: 45 Thomson St., St. Clair, ON
Description: This historic home has a beautiful interior and backyard with a hot tub and bar.