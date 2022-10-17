This $760K Ontario Home Is A 'Mini Chateau' & It Belongs In The French Countryside (PHOTOS)
It's a "Cinderella story."
You can live happily ever after at this fairytale home for sale in Ontario. Located in the quaint village of Perth, this historic abode is described as a "mini chateau," but luckily it doesn't cost as much as a castle. The property is currently listed at $759,000.
Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the spacious stone home allows you to step back in time. It was constructed in 1900 and is one of the few stone residences in the town.
Stone home with purple flowers in Perth, Ontario.Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
Both the interior and exterior have French countryside vibes, from the chandeliers to the over 100-year-old shutters that match the French style.
Entranceway with a chandelier and curving staircase. Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
The house was actually featured on the Heritage Perth Christmas House Tour, so if you love the holidays, this could be your dream home.
Sitting area with a white couch and white table.Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
Inside, you'll find pine floors, historic trim, and stretching ceilings. There's a brand new powder room and a spacious modern kitchen with granite counters. The main bathroom has heated floors, and the primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet.
White bedroom with a dresser.Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
The backyard is secluded and has tons of flowers, a new garden shed, and dreamy sitting area. The property is only steps away from downtown Perth, where you'll find restaurants, cute local shops, and more.
Backyard and outdoor seating area.Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
If you've always dreamed of living in the French countryside, this home for sale in Perth is like doing just that without moving to a different country.
Stone house for sale
Stone home for sale.
Barbara Shepherd | Coldwell Banker
Price: $759,000
Address: 107 Peter St., Perth, ON
Description: This historic home has French countryside vibes and is located in a quaint town.