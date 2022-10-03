This Small Town In Ontario Is Like Wandering Along The Autumn Streets Of Scotland
It turns into a fall paradise every season.
There are so many stunning places to explore in Ontario during the fall, and if you're craving a little taste of the UK, then you'll want to take a trip to this beautiful small town.
Perth is a quaint village located about an hour outside of Ottawa. While the name may remind you of Australia, the town actually gets its name from Perth, Scotland, and was home to a number of Scottish, Irish, and European settlers in its early days. Many of the charming stone buildings have Scottish influence, so you'll truly feel like you're on vacation.
During the fall, the village transforms into a red and gold paradise, and there's so much to explore. You can go pumpkin picking at Scotch Line Farm, get spooked at the Perth Ghost Walk, or checking out the hiking guide which will take you down scenic trails.
Some of the best spots to take in the fall colours are from the fairytale-like bridge in Stewart Park or along the Tow Path to Last Duel Park. If you're looking for some Insta-worthy photos, you can take fall pics at the band shell behind Town Hall, in scenic Stewart Park, by the Mammoth Cheese, or at the Dry-Stone Bridge.
The town also features lots of delicious restaurants to dine at, with some boasting views of the beautiful canal, as well as local boutiques for your shopping needs.
If you're dreaming of a little fall getaway, this quaint town comes with Scottish vibes and tons of fall glory.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore historic streets and take in beautiful fall colours at this small town.
