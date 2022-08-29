8 Gorgeous Small Towns In Ontario That Are Like Stepping Into A Fall Fairytale
These are magical spots to spend an autumn day. 🍂
With fall around the corner, it's time to start planning some seasonal adventures. These quaint small towns across Ontario transform into an autumn paradise, and they're worth a day trip.
You can wander along historic streets lined with colourful trees, explore scenic parks, and warm up at cute cafes in some of these villages.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this sweet little hamlet is like a trip to Stars Hollow, and actually served as this fictional town during the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls. You can find cute cafes and a gazebo surrounded by fall colours.
St. Marys
Address: St. Marys, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring rolling hills and scenic vistas, this spot is a beautiful place for a fall road trip. You can enjoy vibrant trails, a farmers market, and more.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint town is gorgeous during any season, but it's especially magical during the fall. The stone buildings and changing leaves will sweep you away to an autumn dream. During the spooky months, giant monster sculptures pop up along the streets.
Dorset
Address: Dorset, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on a trip to Vermont at this little village. The area bursts into colour each autumn, and you can enjoy the views from the trails or lookout tower.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time this fall by visiting this historic village. From parks with red and gold trees to events like ghost walks and autumn studio tours, there are endless things to do.
Merrickville-Wolford
Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched aside a river, this quaint town is full of coziness. You can stroll the historic streets while enjoying the crisp weather and find some spooky vibes at Wick Witch Apothecary.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The quaint shops and streets in this town were just made for fall. You can browse local boutiques and explore some of the surrounding wineries for a dreamy autumn adventure.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Flanked by rolling mountains, this European-like village has so many things to do in the fall. Hike scenic trails, take a gazebo ride through the colours, and sip seasonal beverages for an incredible autumn getaway.
