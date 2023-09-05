7 Beautiful Small Towns In Ontario That Will Sweep You Into An Autumn Dreamland
Leaf-covered streets and cozy cafes await. 🍁
Ontario has several small towns and villages that look like they were just made for fall, and you can spend your days taking in the beautiful foliage and exploring dreamy main streets.
If you're planning a fall road trip or getaway this autumn season, here are some places you'll want to keep in mind.
Bala
Address: Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled amidst the vibrant trees of the Muskoka region, this tiny town is a must-visit during the autumn season.
The lakeside village of Bala has quaint shops and waterfront restaurants that make it an idyllic place for a day trip or longer getaway.
One of the biggest draws during the autumn season is the annual Bala Cranberry Festival. The event runs from October 13 to 15 this year and features all sorts of cranberry-themed fun.
You can enjoy treats like cranberry crêpes and cranberries dipped in candy as well as shop from local vendors. You'll want to take a trip to Johnston's Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery, where you can enjoy wine tasting and wagon rides and try out the iconic cranberry plunge.
Bala is also known for its scenic driving routes. You can view some stunning foliage from your car as you wind along the tree-lined roads.
There are several popular fall driving routes in the area, such as the Lake Muskoka Circle Tour, which leads you in a circle around Lake Muskoka through several quaint small towns in the area, including Bala.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cue the Gilmore Girls theme song! This town is brimming with cozy fall vibes, and you'll feel like you're wandering through Stars Hollow.
The town doesn't just feel like Stars Hollow — it actually was Stars Hollow. Unionville served as the setting for this fictional town during the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls.
You can take a self-guided tour around the town and stop by all of the places featured in the show, including Luke's Diner and Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe. Of course, these places look much different now, but fans will be able to pick out some similarities.
Toogood Pond Park is a beautiful place to enjoy the fall scenery and features a charming stroll around some water.
You'll want to spend a good deal of time on Main Street as there are lots of local shops, quaint cafes and delicious restaurants to check out. If you're craving something sweet, you can stop by the Old Firehall Confectionery for a treat.
Merrickville
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Canada's most beautiful village" by Communities in Bloom, Merrickville makes for a charming autumn destination.
It's perched along the Rideau Canal and is less than an hour away from Ottawa, so you can easily make a day trip out of it.
The village is full of historic sights, and you'll be swept back in time as you explore leaf-covered streets and glowing shop windows.
One cozy spot to check out is the Wick Witch Apothecary. The store comes with all those Halloween vibes and seasonal products like the Hocus Pocus soy candle.
You can take a tour of the historic Lockstation, which features ruins of a woollen mill as well as the blockhouse, a national historic site of Canada.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small town is about an hour away from Toronto and it transforms into a fall paradise each year.
One of the best things to do during the autumn season is to take a hike along the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop. Located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, this breathtaking hike leads past a towering ribbon waterfall to a soaring lookout over the fall colours.
You can gaze across a patchwork of red and gold and see little towns, including Dundas and Ancaster, amidst the foliage.
The downtown area boasts lots of restaurants, shops and cafes to keep you busy all day long.
Another hiking area you'll want to check out is Dundas Valley Conservation Area. The site features "lush Carolinian forests, colourful meadows, cold-water streams, stunning geological formations and an array of rare plants, birds and wildlife."
Westport
Address: Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in the Rideau Lakes, this tiny village is bursting with autumn vibes. The quaint streets are lined with local shops, cute cafes and drool-worthy restaurants, and you can easily spend a day strolling the town.
A beautiful place to visit during the fall is the Foley Mountain Conservation Area. You can hike your way around a granite ridge and take in the vibrant fall colours from Spy Rock scenic lookout, which gazes over the village.
The Scheuermann Vineyard and Winery is another fun spot to spend a day. You can sip handcrafted wines, bite into pizza and enjoy craft beer.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of Europe this fall without hopping on a plane. Blue Mountain Village is full of quaint vibes and is even more beautiful during the vibrant fall season.
There are tons of activities to enjoy, one of which is hiking. The area has over 20 trails totalling 30 kilometres that range from beginner to advanced.
You can wander through red and gold forests, enjoy views of Georgian Bay at Apple Bowl Lookout and more.
Another unique way to take in the colours is by riding the open-air gondola. The attraction takes you soaring over the vibrant trees and offers panoramic views of the autumn splendour below.
If you're looking for thrills, you'll want to take a ride on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster. You'll be taken through an array of fall colours and treated to views of the quaint village.
The village itself has lots going on, from events to shops. There are cozy cafes and delicious restaurants to satisfy your taste buds.
