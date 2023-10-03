Canada's 'Most Beautiful Village' Is In Ontario & It's Even More Spectacular During The Fall
Quaint shops and colourful trails await.
Quaint shops, leaf-covered streets and autumn vibes await at this charming small town in Ontario. Merrickville is known as "Canada's most beautiful village" and while it's spectacular year-round, it's especially beautiful during the fall.
Merrickville is located along the Rideau Canal, about an hour away from Ottawa. The town was dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom and with its historic buildings and old-world beauty it's easy to see why.
Described as a "unique and vibrant Victorian village" on the website, Merrickville is brimming with heritage buildings and you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time. During the fall season, the vibrant trees, grey skies and decorated shops add to the charm of the area.
There are lots of trails to explore, such as the Merrickville-Limerick Trail which leads through a colourful forest or the short Merrickville Ruins loop, which takes you past the old mills and factories site.
You can also embark on the Historic Properties Walk which runs along village streets and features some of the town's historic houses and buildings.
There are lots of cute shops to check out such as Country Bumpkins where you can find unique gifts and some delicious fudge as well as Pickle and Myrrh, another gift shop known for its sea salt caramels.
If you want to get into the spooky spirit you can head to Wick Witch Apothecary where you can shop for candles with fall scents like Salem Spice.
From quaint shops to colourful hikes, Merrickville is a dreamy spot to visit during the fall. You'll want to snap lots of photos during your visit to "Canada's most beautiful village."
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.