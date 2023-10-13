This Small Town Near Toronto Is A Real-Life Stars Hollow & It's So Magical In The Fall
Cue the 'Gilmore Girls' theme song.
If you've ever dreamed of spending the autumn season like a Gilmore Girl, here's your chance. This small town near Toronto is a real-life Stars Hollow, so gab a cup of coffee and get ready to live like Lorelai.
Unionville is a charming village located in the Markham area. The historic spot was founded in 1794 and is like taking a trip back in time.
The town has major Gilmore Girls vibes, and for good reason. It actually served as Stars Hollow, a fictional village in Connecticut, during the pilot episode of the series. You can go on a Gilmore Girls Tour around the town and discover spots from the show like Luke's Diner and Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe.
You'll want to stop by the Town Gazebo to snap a photo. While it never made an appearance in the show, it inspired the Stars Hollow gazebo where many of the town events and festivals took place.
These locations may not look exactly like they did in the show, but fans will be able to recognize similarities.
In 2019, several of the show'scast members returned to Unionville for the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest. The event included an appearance by Scott Patterson, who played the cynical but loveable coffee shop owner Luke Danes.
The rest of the series was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, according to Screen Rant. Much of Unionville's historic atmosphere was replicated on the set.
Gilmore Girls isn't the only thing that's been filmed in Unionville's historic streets. Destination Markham reveals a number of popular shows and movies that have chosen this charming village as a backdrop.
The Blouse Barn from Schitt's Creek where David Rose works is actually Unionville's Crock A Doodle (a pottery painting business).
The area outside the Old Firehall Confectionery was featured in Suits and you may recognize some areas of Main Street Unionville in the film A Simple Favor, which stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.
Aside from the Gilmore Girls tour, you can shop at local boutiques, explore leaf-covered trails, and more. The Old Firehall Confectionary is a delicious spot to grab some treats, and Next Door Restaurant lets you dine with water views.
You can also take a stroll around Toogood Pond Park. The scenic area features 33 acres of beautiful nature and is a magical place to escape the hustle and bustle.
The path loops around the pond and you can expect to see wildlife like ducks and fish.
While this village is beautiful year-round, it gets extra cozy during the fall, and you can snap some Insta-worthy photos with the historic buildings and bright foliage as a backdrop.
On October 29, the town is hosting a Halloween on Main event where you can enjoy balloon twisting, face painting, and more.
It's worth returning to the town come Christmas time, as the area transforms into a twinkling holiday village. There are often dreamy photo ops and tons of lights strung along the storefronts, making it a magical place to enjoy a winter day.
If you want to spend a day like the main character, then this small town is a good place for a fall trip.
