This Tiny Village In Ontario Will Make You Feel Like You're On An Autumn Trip To Vermont
Start your car!
Cue the fall vibes! This little town in Ontario will whisk you away to the tree-lined hills of Vermont, and the best part is, you don't need to pack a suitcase.
Dorset, known as "the community with a view," is located just north of Toronto in the Muskoka region.
Boasting lush forests, water views, and scenic landscapes, it's a magical place to enjoy the fall season.
The community itself is very small, but there is still lots to do. You can visit several art studios, enjoy the shops, explore the trails, and more. The area is also known for the Dorset Lookout Tower, but it is closed for the time being.
The surrounding hikes include a covered bridge trail and a historic walking tour. If you're dreaming of Vermont-worthy autumn views, this spot is worth a road trip.
Dorset
Address: Dorset, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience all the fall vibes at this scenic spot in Ontario.
