Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ontario

This Tiny Village In Ontario Will Make You Feel Like You're On An Autumn Trip To Vermont

Start your car!

This Tiny Village In Ontario Will Make You Feel Like You're On An Autumn Trip To Vermont
@lovelin.__.e | Instagram, @wanderlusting.duo | Instagram

Cue the fall vibes! This little town in Ontario will whisk you away to the tree-lined hills of Vermont, and the best part is, you don't need to pack a suitcase.

Dorset, known as "the community with a view," is located just north of Toronto in the Muskoka region.

Boasting lush forests, water views, and scenic landscapes, it's a magical place to enjoy the fall season.

The community itself is very small, but there is still lots to do. You can visit several art studios, enjoy the shops, explore the trails, and more. The area is also known for the Dorset Lookout Tower, but it is closed for the time being.

The surrounding hikes include a covered bridge trail and a historic walking tour. If you're dreaming of Vermont-worthy autumn views, this spot is worth a road trip.

Dorset

Address: Dorset, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience all the fall vibes at this scenic spot in Ontario.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

8 Fall Activities In Muskoka That Let You Enjoy The Season To The Fullest

Time to plan that road trip!

@highaboveviews | Instagram, @stefidancetovic | Instagram

If you're dreaming of fall colours, pumpkin treats, and autumn adventures, then Muskoka is the place to be this season.

The area transforms with vibrant foliage each year, and there are so many exciting harvest activities to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less

This Majestic Cliff Trail In Ontario Brings You Soaring Views Of Red & Orange Highlands

There's even a waterfall hidden along the path!

@stephen_mason36 | Instagram, @millers.lens | Instagram

This stunning Ontario hike will bring you spectacular fall views, and you can gaze over a valley of red and orange from atop a cliff.

Robertson Cliffs is located near Sault Ste. Marie and is managed by the Algoma Highland Conservancy. The area boasts a majestic landscape and gazes over the rolling hills of the highlands.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Gorgeous Places In Ontario That Feel Like You're Exploring Europe In The Fall

No plane ticket needed.

@calvnlau | Instagram, @photozulu | Instagram

You don't need to spend all your savings on a plane ticket in order to experience Europe this fall. Ontario has so many places that will sweep you away across the ocean.

From hikes that will transport you to the Scottish Highlands to gardens that will give you Paris vibes, these spots are dreamy autumn destinations.

Keep Reading Show less

Blue Mountain Resort's 1-km Coaster Will Take You On A Wild Ride This Fall (VIDEO)

The track is filled with twists and turns!

@bluemtnresort | Instagram, @rcrew | Instagram

It is time to plan your trip to Blue Mountain Resort, as their Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is an exhilarating way to see the brilliant fall foliage.

The ride will have you racing through a forest at up to 42 kilometres per hour.

Keep Reading Show less