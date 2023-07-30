This Ontario Getaway Spot Is Known As The 'Hamptons Of The North' & It's Full Of Summer Magic
It will leave you star-struck! ⭐
Ahh the Hamptons — the idyllic summer destination that draws endless visitors each year. Although this dreamy getaway spot lies in the United States, Canadians have their very own equivalent and it's full of warm-weather things to do.
Ontario's Muskoka has been dubbed the "Hamptons of the North" and with its glistening lakes, charming small towns, and luxurious cottages it's easy to see why.
It isn't just the beauty of this region that has earned it that nickname. It's a hot spot for celebrities and several big-name stars even own property in the region, including Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.
Boasting tons of attractions and activities to enjoy year-round, Muskoka is an idyllic spot for a vacation and here's what to know about this little slice of paradise.
Why is Muskoka famous?
The main appeal of Muskoka is its stunning landscapes. According to Destination Ontario, the area is "one of Ontario’s most cherished natural playgrounds" and is "renowned for over 1,500 sparkling freshwater lakes."
Its natural beauty has earned it the title of "one of Canada’s most popular vacation destinations" and it boasts tons of outdoor activities and places to unwind no matter what season it is.
Given the many lakes sprawled across its landscape, it is also a popular destination for cottagers. Visitors have been flocking here for generations and early travellers could only reach Muskoka by steamship. Some of the original cottages in the area can still be seen on the Millionaire's Row Cruise.
What is the most popular area in Muskoka?
While many regions of Muskoka have their draws, the most popular place for visitors year-round is Huntsville, according to Muskoka Tourism. The town is located two and a half hours from Toronto and has lots to offer during every season.
One of Huntsville's major attractions is Arrowhead Provincial Park. The large natural area features hiking, swimming and picnicking opportunities for outdoor lovers. During the winter, you can glide along a magical skating trail that winds through a forest.
Lions Lookout is another beautiful destination in Huntsville, especially during the fall. The trail leads to a towering lookout with sweeping views of the town and Muskoka River.
Huntsville is also the biggest town in Muskoka and features a charming downtown with local shops and restaurants.
During the summer, Muskoka Lakes is the most popular spot for tourists. The township is a "cottage country paradise" and boasts 80 lakes, including the large lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph.
You can visit Torrance Barrens, North America’s first dark sky preserve, and take in the unspoiled night sky.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park is another scenic place to check out, known for its picturesque boardwalk which leads across the water.
What celebrities have homes in Muskoka?
One of the reasons Muskoka has been dubbed the "Hamptons of the North" is because of the large amount of celebrities who frequent the area or own homes there.
According to Forbes, while places like Malibu and the Hamptons often draw vacationing celebs, factors like overcrowding and paparazzi have caused stars to look elsewhere, and Muskoka, with all its "glitz and glam" is the ideal spot for a getaway.
Stretching back to the '30s this area has attracted prominent celebrities, showcased by the likes of actor Clark Gable and author Ernest Hemingway.
Currently, stars like Martin Short, Steven Spielberg, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Cindy Crawford, and Tom Hanks own real estate in the region, according to Hello!.
Stars that are known to visit Muskoka include the Beckhams, Mark Wahlberg and Justin Bieber as reported by the Independent.
What are some things to do in Muskoka?
Muskoka has a plethora of attractions and things to do so you won't have trouble finding something to occupy your time.
During the summer months, you can take advantage of the clear waters by booking a paddling experience, boat cruise, or taking a dip at one of the beaches.
There's also lots of live entertainment to enjoy, including theatre at Gravenhurst Opera House and The Kee to Bala, which has been a summer concert tradition since 1942.
Summer is a great time to be outdoors and there are tons of things to do in the fresh air. Algonoquin Provincial Park boasts beautiful hikes and trails and the Old Railway Bike Trail is worth checking out. The Muskoka Heritage Place will whisk you back in time and the Treetop Trekking Excursion lets you adventure through the forest canopy.
During the fall Muskoka bursts into a wonderland of vibrant colour. The area is renowned for its autumn leaves and there are lots of hikes and drives that allow you to experience the foliage.
Aside from the colours, you can visit Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery and take part in their annual Cranberry Plunge as well as visit the Cranberry Festival.
The Dorest Lookout Tower is another popular spot to check out during the fall as it boasts breathtaking views of the foliage below.
Winter brings its own kind of magic to Muskoka and it's like stepping into Narnia. You can glide along ice skating trails, cross-country ski and snowshoe through forests, or get into the Christmas spirit with horse-drawn sleigh rides.
During the spring, you can enjoy hikes and paddles through scenic landscapes, waterfall trails and more. You can also explore the Muskoka Maple Trail, a culinary trail with maple-themed activities like sugar bush tours and pancake breakfasts.
Where to stay in Muskoka
There are over 100 places to stay in Muskoka, including cottages, resorts, and hotels.
If you're looking for a golfing getaway, Muskoka is home to some renowned venues such as Muskoka Bay Club, Bigwin Island, Rocky Crest, Deerhurst Highlands and Taboo.
For a luxurious stay, you'll want to check out the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Touchstone Resort, or Windermere House Lake Rosseau.
Other gorgeous lodgings include Deerhurst Resort, Christie's Mill Inn and Spa and Rawley Resort.
There are lots of beautiful Airbnbs in the area from lakeside cottages to off-grid escapes.
This secret slice of the Hamptons in Ontario is a beautiful destination to visit during summer (or really any season), and who knows, you may just spot a celebrity or two.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.