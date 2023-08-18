Canada Is Home To The 'Galápagos Of The North' With Misty Islands & Sandy Beaches
These magical islands need to be seen to be believed!
British Columbia is known for its spectacular scenery with towering rainforests and beautiful beaches but if you want to experience this to the fullest, this spot just off the coast is a must-see.
Haida Gwaii, a chain of over 150 islands off the coast of British Columbia, is known as the 'Galápagos Of The North' because of its distinction as one of Canada's most unique geographical regions.
Just like the Galápagos, the area is packed with rare plants and animal populations, all set within lush rainforests and perfectly untouched beaches.
Nature isn't the only thing Haida Gwaii has to offer as the archipelago is home to the Haida Nation. Visitors can spend some time exploring the rich cultural history with a visit to the Haida Heritage Centre.
One area that perfectly encapsulates both Haida Gwaii's distinctive ecosystem and cultural significance is Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve on Moresby Island in the south. You'll see where the rugged coastline meets rainforests and you may even spot whales, porpoises, black bears, bald eagles and more.
The park also houses ancient Haida village sites, where on-site guardians share knowledge of the traditional culture on the island.
With dozens of spectacular hikes and coastal kayaking tours to join, exploring Haida Gwaii is a must for any adventurer.
How to get to Haida Gwaii
If you're looking to visit the breathtaking islands, there are a couple of ways to get to Haida Gwaii.
BC Ferries runs services from Prince Rupert to Skidegate, Graham Island, Haida Gwaii's large northern island.
You are also able to catch flights to Haida Gwaii with Pacific Coastal Airlines flying directly from Vancouver International Airport. Air Canada also runs a summer service to Haida Gwaii's Sandspit Airport.
Haida Gwaii
Address: Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This archipelago just off the coast of B.C. is a natural wonder with lush rainforests and stunning sandy beaches. If you're seeking adventure, you're bound to find it on Haida Gwaii.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.