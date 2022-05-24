This Ontario Beach Is The 'Daytona Of The North' & Here Are 8 Things To Do In The Area
If you're already dreaming about those summer road trips, then you'll want to check out this dreamy Ontario beach. Sauble Beach, located just a few hours from Toronto, is the second longest freshwater beach in the world, and it's even known as "the Daytona of the North."
Boasting incredible sunsets and tons of activities, this spot is worth keeping on your radar, and here are some things to do while visiting the area.
Eat tacos by the beach
Price: 💸
When: Opening June 2022
Address: 316 Main St., Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This retro bus is more than meets the eye. Casero Taco Bus serves up delicious tacos, so you can enjoy some Mexican fare while soaking up the sun.
Visit a waterfall
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 1400 Sauble Falls Rd., Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a short distance from the beach lies Sauble Falls Provincial Park, and you can explore a cascading waterfall as well as forest trails and canoe routes.
Explore giant sand dunes
Price: Free
Address: 1276 Sauble Falls Pky., Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Sauble Sand Dunes will whisk you away to the tropics, and you can enjoy scenic views from atop the rolling hills.
Stay at a retro motel
Price: $235 + /night
Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pky., Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're planning a little getaway to Sauble Beach, you'll want to book a spot at the June Motel. The dreamy venue has sunset-inspired rooms and a pool area where you can sip frosé.
Enjoy some healthy treats
Address: 656 Main St., Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Wellness Refinery serves healthy brunch, snacks, smoothie bowls, and more meals designed by a nutritionist, and you'll want to snap some photos of these Insta-worthy dishes.
Lounge on the beach
Price: Parking fee
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Of course, the main attraction of the area is the white sand beach, which stretches for 7 miles and is the second longest freshwater beach in the world. Spend the day in the sand and splashing in the water.
Visit an adventure park
Price: $15 +
Address: 1 Lakeshore Blvd. N., Sauble Beach, ON
When: Opening May 21, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Ascent Aerial Park boasts a climbing wall, ropes course, and more, so you can enjoy all sorts of thrills.
Explore the shops
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint beach town is filled with stores and boutiques to explore, and you can shop for a variety of unique items.
