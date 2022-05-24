Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

beaches in ontario

This Ontario Beach Is The 'Daytona Of The North' & Here Are 8 Things To Do In The Area

Summer day trip inspo. ☀️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Beach with umbrellas and swimmers. Right: Girl with a drink by a taco bus.

Beach with umbrellas and swimmers. Right: Girl with a drink by a taco bus.

@44nmedia | Instagram, @worebylaur | Instagram

If you're already dreaming about those summer road trips, then you'll want to check out this dreamy Ontario beach. Sauble Beach, located just a few hours from Toronto, is the second longest freshwater beach in the world, and it's even known as "the Daytona of the North."

Boasting incredible sunsets and tons of activities, this spot is worth keeping on your radar, and here are some things to do while visiting the area.

Eat tacos by the beach

Price: 💸

When: Opening June 2022

Address: 316 Main St., Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: This retro bus is more than meets the eye. Casero Taco Bus serves up delicious tacos, so you can enjoy some Mexican fare while soaking up the sun.

Website

Visit a waterfall

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 1400 Sauble Falls Rd., Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just a short distance from the beach lies Sauble Falls Provincial Park, and you can explore a cascading waterfall as well as forest trails and canoe routes.

Website

Explore giant sand dunes

Price: Free

Address: 1276 Sauble Falls Pky., Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Sauble Sand Dunes will whisk you away to the tropics, and you can enjoy scenic views from atop the rolling hills.

Website

Stay at a retro motel

Price: $235 + /night

Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pky., Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're planning a little getaway to Sauble Beach, you'll want to book a spot at the June Motel. The dreamy venue has sunset-inspired rooms and a pool area where you can sip frosé.

Website

Enjoy some healthy treats

Price: 💸💸

Address: 656 Main St., Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Wellness Refinery serves healthy brunch, snacks, smoothie bowls, and more meals designed by a nutritionist, and you'll want to snap some photos of these Insta-worthy dishes.

Website

Lounge on the beach

Price: Parking fee

Address: Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Of course, the main attraction of the area is the white sand beach, which stretches for 7 miles and is the second longest freshwater beach in the world. Spend the day in the sand and splashing in the water.

Website

Visit an adventure park

Price: $15 +

Address: 1 Lakeshore Blvd. N., Sauble Beach, ON

When: Opening May 21, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Ascent Aerial Park boasts a climbing wall, ropes course, and more, so you can enjoy all sorts of thrills.

Website

Explore the shops

Price: Free

Address: Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint beach town is filled with stores and boutiques to explore, and you can shop for a variety of unique items.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

