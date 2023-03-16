This Spot In BC Was Named As One Of The Most Beautiful Places In The World (PHOTOS)
They don't call it "Beautiful B.C." for no reason.
In CNN's list of the world's most beautiful places, the only Canadian spot mentioned is located in B.C.
Vancouver Island locals likely won't be surprised to find out that the place they call home was praised by the outlet for its world-class surfing, biodiversity, "criss-crossing" trails and rugged coastline.
Listed among international locales like Svalbard in Norway, Samburu in Kenya, Rotorua in New Zealand, Petra in Jordan, Positano in Italy and Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China, Vancouver Island was referred to by CNN as "Canada in miniature." And honestly? Yeah, that kind of checks out.
Vancouver Island offers a sort of sampler platter of the Great White North's many natural splendours and manmade wonders: it's got grizzly bears, snowy owls, picturesque mountains, almost 10,000 lakes, over 3,000 kilometres of coastline and inspiring architecture — not to mention a killer food and culture scene.
Whether you visit the brunch capital of Canada, wander through Butchart Gardens, stroll cobblestone streets in the city or escape to a surf town like Tofino, Vancouver Island's got plenty of nooks and crannies worth getting acquainted with.
The beauty of this place isn't something easily captured by words or cameras, even. There's just something about the land, salt air and slow pace of life that feels like magic (especially during cherry blossom season).
If you live on Vancouver Island, lucky you! If you don't, well, maybe it's time to book a vacation (it's literally just a BC Ferries ride away from the mainland).