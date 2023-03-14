BC Ferries Just Made It Way Easier To Book Your Next Island Getaway & Here’s How
It'll be a big help for commuters, too.
Just in time for spring break, BC Ferries has launched a new app with some seriously handy features that'll make provincial travel more accessible for commuters and vacationers alike.
Basically, this is your sign to book a little island-hopping trip with your best pals.
In 2022 alone, there were nearly three million bookings through the BC Ferries website (which was redesigned in 2020), and now travellers will be able to make and manage ferry reservations on their phones.
Other app functions will allow users to save preferred routes and schedules for quick access, see how much deck space is available, receive alerts for weather conditions and status updates, and check in quickly at the terminal.
There's even an "express book" feature that'll save users loads of time, allowing them to "bypass the sailing selection screen and quickly jump to the fare selection screen," according to the BC Ferries website.
The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices — and locals are already celebrating online.
In a press release, BC Ferries said that there are plans in place to add more features and functionality depending on user feedback — so if you were hoping for an in-app food-ordering function, speak up!
“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device,” said Vice President Janet Carson.
Whether you're planning a daily commute from Bowen Island or a road trip to Victoria, try the app out and see how much time (and frustration) it actually shaves off.