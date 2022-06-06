NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc ferries

BC Ferries Can Take You To This Magical Island With Surreal Views & Rare Wildlife

It's known as "Canada’s Galapagos."

Vancouver Editor
Haida Gwaii, B.C. Right: Person on BC Ferries.

Haida Gwaii, B.C. Right: Person on BC Ferries.

Christopher Babcock | Dreamstime,@constancelh | Instagram

BC Ferries has a few routes that will bring you to an unreal destination, but the islands of Haida Gwaii might be the most incredible of them all.

Nicknamed "Canada’s Galapagos," the group of islands has a rich history and is full of untouched nature. From lush rainforest to ancient village sites, it's like entering another world when you go.

The rugged islands are a unique once-in-a-lifetime visit — so don't expect to find any fast food, shopping malls, or big grocery stores there.

According to Destination BC, Haida Gwaii got its nickname because of the "diverse plant and animal life," not unlike the Galápagos Islands — which are famous for their unique ecosystem that Charles Darwin studied.

To make it even more mythical, "six of the 10 native land mammals in the islands are subspecies that can’t be found anywhere else on the planet," Canadian Sky said.

It definitely sounds like a far-away adventure, but it's actually pretty accessible for British Columbians. BC Ferries offers packages to tour around Haida Gwaii, making the perfect summer trip.

You can book a three-night, four-night, or even seven-night-long package with BC Ferries and get everything from food to excursions included.

If you'd rather explore on your own you can book the ferry from Prince Rupert to a Haida Gwaii. Depending on when you go it will cost about $196, to travel with a vehicle.

The ferry ride takes about seven hours — so prepare for a long day out on the water.

Once you arrive though, it's worth the journey. You can even try glamping while there, to get the full nature experience.

There are seven neighbourhoods on the islands, with ferries connecting them to the mainland. The Haida Gwaii website said that there are only 4,200 people there, making it a close-knit community.

You can explore breathtaking hikes, local shops, and heritage sites while there.

There are even some hot springs hidden on the islands.

If you're in for an unforgettable vacation, this is the place to go.

Haida Gwaii

Address: Archipelago in BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is like no other in Canada — or even the world. Full of stunning nature and rare wildlife, it's a unique destination that will definitely make for an adventure.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...