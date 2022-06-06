BC Ferries Can Take You To This Magical Island With Surreal Views & Rare Wildlife
It's known as "Canada’s Galapagos."
BC Ferries has a few routes that will bring you to an unreal destination, but the islands of Haida Gwaii might be the most incredible of them all.
Nicknamed "Canada’s Galapagos," the group of islands has a rich history and is full of untouched nature. From lush rainforest to ancient village sites, it's like entering another world when you go.
The rugged islands are a unique once-in-a-lifetime visit — so don't expect to find any fast food, shopping malls, or big grocery stores there.
According to Destination BC, Haida Gwaii got its nickname because of the "diverse plant and animal life," not unlike the Galápagos Islands — which are famous for their unique ecosystem that Charles Darwin studied.
To make it even more mythical, "six of the 10 native land mammals in the islands are subspecies that can’t be found anywhere else on the planet," Canadian Sky said.
It definitely sounds like a far-away adventure, but it's actually pretty accessible for British Columbians. BC Ferries offers packages to tour around Haida Gwaii, making the perfect summer trip.
You can book a three-night, four-night, or even seven-night-long package with BC Ferries and get everything from food to excursions included.
If you'd rather explore on your own you can book the ferry from Prince Rupert to a Haida Gwaii. Depending on when you go it will cost about $196, to travel with a vehicle.
The ferry ride takes about seven hours — so prepare for a long day out on the water.
Once you arrive though, it's worth the journey. You can even try glamping while there, to get the full nature experience.
There are seven neighbourhoods on the islands, with ferries connecting them to the mainland. The Haida Gwaii website said that there are only 4,200 people there, making it a close-knit community.
You can explore breathtaking hikes, local shops, and heritage sites while there.
There are even some hot springs hidden on the islands.
If you're in for an unforgettable vacation, this is the place to go.
Haida Gwaii
Address: Archipelago in BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is like no other in Canada — or even the world. Full of stunning nature and rare wildlife, it's a unique destination that will definitely make for an adventure.