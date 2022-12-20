BC Ferries Added Temporary Routes For The Holidays & They're Expecting Over 680K Passengers
They've got some travel tips! ⛴️
BC Ferries is anticipating hundreds of thousands of passengers will travel with them this holiday season, and they're adding temporary sailings to accommodate more people.
The ferry line expects to see over 680,000 passengers, along with 270,000 vehicles, within the next few weeks, so more than 150 extra sailings will be added, according to the BC Ferries press release.
From December 22 to January 2, BC Ferries will be adding 110 extra sailings between Vancouver (Tsawwassen) and Victoria (Swartz Bay), 35 extra sailings between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) and Nanaimo (Departure Bay), as well as six extra sailings between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) and the Sunshine Coast (Langdale).
According to the press release, some of the ferry line's most popular travel days include December 23, between Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Plus, December 26 and 27, between Departure Bay, Duke Point, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.
With busy times ahead, BC Ferries will also be adding a few additional sailings between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, it added.
There will be some reduced sailings on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, though, due to low demand on those particular dates.
To avoid any unnecessary travel frustrations, the local ferry line is sharing a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when travelling with them this holiday season.
BC Ferries suggests booking sailings in advance, arriving early, expecting sailing waits at popular times, carpooling, taking public transit, planning out your parking situation, being prepared for winter conditions and always keeping up with current conditions and route statuses.