7 Dreamy Oceanside Hikes On Tiny Islands In BC & You Can Take BC Ferries To Them All
The perfect fall weekend plan. 🌊
These tiny islands in B.C. have loads of beautiful hikes that come with mesmerizing ocean views and they are perfect for exploring.
Plus, the BC Ferries routes can get you to where you need to go, so you can enjoy the best hikes in B.C.
Whether you are used to the advanced trails or are just looking to dip your toe in the hiking scene, there are tons of different options to pick and chose from — that all come with stunning views too.
So, if you're thinking about planning a local trip anytime soon, you might just want to check out some of these hikes while you're at it.
Mount Gardner Loop Trail
Address: Bowen Island
Why You Need To Go: This is a 9.7-kilometre loop trail with panoramic ocean views. It is considered quite challenging, so you might want to practice some easier hikes before jumping into this one without any experience.
Plus, it's only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride to get to Bowen Island from Vancouver!
Helliwell Provincial Park Loop
Address: Hornby Island
Why You Need To Go: This stunning hike is right along the Pacific Ocean. It's an easy 3.5 kilometre loop trail that will take around 48 minutes to complete.
It's the perfect excuse to get some fresh air outdoors with a side of mesmerizing views while you're at it.
Channel Ridge South Loop
Address: Salt Spring Island
Why You Need To Go: This 2.4-kilometre loop trail on Salt Spring Island is for all the beginner hikers out there. It's an easy way to get all the views, without all the work and only takes around 36 minutes to complete.
Dorman Point Trail
Address: Bowen Island
Why You Need To Go: This popular 2.4-kilometre trail takes around 49 minutes to complete. It's an easy hike, with beautiful scenery, but don't be surprised if you see quite a few people along the way.
Denman Island Central Park Loop
Address: Denman Island
Why You Need To Go: This 3.2-kilometre loop trail is an easy stroll through the forest and along the ocean. It takes around 44 minutes to finish and you might even catch some people horseback riding along the way.
Beaver Point Provincial Park to Yeo Point
Address: Salt Spring Island
Why You Need To Go: This 10.1-kilometre hike will take around 2 hours and 43 minutes to complete. It is for the more experienced hikes out there, so if you're looking for a more challenging route, with ocean views, this is it.
Enchanted Forest Trail
Address: Pender Island
Why You Need To Go: This is a great trail to dip your toe into the hiking scene. It's an easy 0.8-kilometre loop trail that only takes around 10 minutes to complete.
It's a scenic walk with a ton of great photo opportunities.