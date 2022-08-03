NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Private Island For Sale In BC Has Stunning Beaches & Comes With A Cabin

Your neighbours could be whales! 🐋

Western Canada Editor
This private island for sale in B.C. is in the Southern Gulf Islands, with white shell beaches on its shoreline and even a two-bedroom cabin to call home.

For $2,975,000 you could own this tiny island and have some whales as your neighbours.

The listing said that the island has an "abundance of wildlife" to enjoy, including some sea lions and bald eagles.

It's not totally secluded either, because it's just a short boat ride to Canoe Cove in Sidney and the Saanich Peninsula. So, if you love you're privacy but still want to get your food at a grocery store, this is the perfect little piece of paradise.

Honestly, who wouldn't want to wake up and walk out to these views every day?

Plus, you can skip all of the crowded Vancouver beaches, for your own private oasis.

The island has eight acres of land, so if you want a little more space than the cabin provides, you have room to build.

There is also a workshop and a boathouse on the property too.

"Chads Island presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the prettiest and best located private islands in the Southern Gulf Islands," the listing said.

Judging by the sunsets here, it's easy to believe that it's one of the prettiest spots around.

If you're sick of the hustle and bustle that comes along with city life, there's basically no better way to escape it than an entire private island. It doesn't come cheap, but does anything in B.C.?

Chads Island 

Price: $2,975,000

Address: Gulf Islands, B.C.

Listing

