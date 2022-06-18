NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

You Can Rent This Private Island In BC With Your Friends For Under $150 Each This Summer

Rally the troops!

Western Canada Editor
Private island for rent in B.C. Right: View from the house on the island.

Private island for rent in B.C. Right: View from the house on the island.

Out There | Airbnb

Gather all your friends, because there is a private island in B.C. that you can actually rent out for a few memorable summer days.

You can rent this entire tiny island, and it's not even that expensive. A group of six can stay there for $141 each, per night. That's basically what you would pay for a hotel room, and this is a whole island to yourselves in the Pacific Ocean!

It's located on the Sunshine Coast in B.C., which just sounds so dreamy.

Private island for rent in B.C. Private island for rent in B.C. Out There | Airbnb

The Airbnb listing described this place as "wilderness glamping meets bohemian boudoir," and that's exactly what it looks like in the photos too.

Accommodations on the island.Accommodations on the island.Out There | Airbnb

This magical spot will no doubt have you making memories for life with your pals.

Swimming spot on the island.Swimming spot on the island.Out There | Airbnb

The island has hiking trails, kayaks, paddle boards, and even snorkels — so you won't be bored, to say the least.

Private island for rent in B.C. Private island for rent in B.C. Out There | Airbnb

There are three different accommodations on the private island — the oceanfront tent cabin, the forest tree house, and the luxury yurt room.

Accommodations on the island.Accommodations on the island.Out There | Airbnb

Each can sleep two people, so it might be the perfect spot for an epic couples trip.

All of the accommodations have incredible views of the ocean and are nestled within nature.

Accommodations on the island.Accommodations on the island.Out There | Airbnb

If getting a whole island to yourself isn't enough, you can also go for private boat tours here and check out some natural wonders, like this amazing waterfall.

Waterfall in B.C. Waterfall in B.C. Out There | Airbnb

You need to access the island by boat, but you don't have to bring much with you. The hosts have a stocked pantry full of food for guests and even homecooked dinners, the listing said.

This Airbnb stay also has a five-star rating, so you know it'll be good.

The dock at the island.The dock at the island.Out There | Airbnb

So, activate the group chat, pack up your bathing suits, and head to this private island getaway with your crew.

Out There - Private Island, Off-grid Retreat

The wood-fired hot tub on the island.

The wood-fired hot tub on the island.

Out There | Airbnb

Price: $847 per night. Prices vary depending on the dates.

Address: Sunshine Coast, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a private island with beaches, a wood-fired hot tub, and stunning nature all around. Need we say more?

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...