You Can Rent This Private Island In BC With Your Friends For Under $150 Each This Summer
Rally the troops!
Gather all your friends, because there is a private island in B.C. that you can actually rent out for a few memorable summer days.
You can rent this entire tiny island, and it's not even that expensive. A group of six can stay there for $141 each, per night. That's basically what you would pay for a hotel room, and this is a whole island to yourselves in the Pacific Ocean!
It's located on the Sunshine Coast in B.C., which just sounds so dreamy.
The Airbnb listing described this place as "wilderness glamping meets bohemian boudoir," and that's exactly what it looks like in the photos too.
This magical spot will no doubt have you making memories for life with your pals.
The island has hiking trails, kayaks, paddle boards, and even snorkels — so you won't be bored, to say the least.
There are three different accommodations on the private island — the oceanfront tent cabin, the forest tree house, and the luxury yurt room.
Each can sleep two people, so it might be the perfect spot for an epic couples trip.
All of the accommodations have incredible views of the ocean and are nestled within nature.
If getting a whole island to yourself isn't enough, you can also go for private boat tours here and check out some natural wonders, like this amazing waterfall.
You need to access the island by boat, but you don't have to bring much with you. The hosts have a stocked pantry full of food for guests and even homecooked dinners, the listing said.
This Airbnb stay also has a five-star rating, so you know it'll be good.
So, activate the group chat, pack up your bathing suits, and head to this private island getaway with your crew.
Out There - Private Island, Off-grid Retreat
The wood-fired hot tub on the island.
Price: $847 per night. Prices vary depending on the dates.
Address: Sunshine Coast, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's a private island with beaches, a wood-fired hot tub, and stunning nature all around. Need we say more?