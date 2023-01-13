Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Huge Oceanside Mansion In West Vancouver Has 6 Rooms & It's Cheap To Rent With Friends

It would only cost $44.73 per person! 🤯

Vancouver Staff Writer
West Vancouver Airbnb mansion.

If you've been looking for the perfect pad for a B.C. getaway with friends — or need a space to host a special event — this sprawling oceanside Airbnb in West Vancouver might catch your attention.

The "Mid-Century Mansion" comes with six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. According to the Airbnb listing, the home can take up to a maximum amount of 15 guests.

Right now, this home is currently being rented out for $671 per night. If you split that between a group of 15, it would bring your cost down to only $44.73 per night, per person.

Not to mention, this entire home is giving all the vibes of Sicily — without the cost. Basically, this would be a great spot to pretend like you're in a scene fromThe White Lotus.

Aside from the ocean views, the home also comes with a massive pool where you can kick back, relax in and take in all the incredible surrounding scenery.

It also has many large rooms including one with a giant pool table to compete with friends over — after a long day of chilling poolside, of course.

The main dining area is nothing short of incredible and would be amazing for hosting some extravagant family-style dinners. While you enjoy your meal, you can gaze out at the magnificent ocean below or maybe even catch a sunset.

Price: $671 per night

Address: West Vancouver, BC

Listing




    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
