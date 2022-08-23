'Friends' Fans Will Love This Vancouver Island Stay That Looks Just Like The Set
Monica Geller and Chandler Bing not included!
If you are a huge fan of the Friends TV series, then you'll be glad to hear that there is a whole Airbnb stay that looks just like the apartment from it.
"The One with the Purple Apartment" is currently available to rent in Victoria, B.C. and it will completely make you feel like you've become a character on the show for the weekend.
After seeing some of these unique Airbnb photos, you'll be planning a trip to Vancouver Island in no time.
Unfortunately, there is no Monica Geller or Chandler Bing included with this rental.
The One with the Purple Apartment.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
So many of the walls in this apartment are painted that iconic purple colour and to really solidify the experience, you will even see a Central Perk sign hanging above one of the doors.
If you're looking to split this unique Airbnb rental with a few friends, surprisingly, this small space fits can fit a few with a pull-out couch downstairs and a queen-sized bed in the loft up above.
The One with the Purple Apartment.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
You might also happen to see a few photos of the Friends cast members scattered throughout the home — even in the bathroom!
The One with the Purple Apartment bathroom.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
The Airbnb also has a massive rooftop patio that would be the perfect spot to sip on a glass of wine, pull up an episode of Friends and enjoy the sunset.
The One with the Purple Apartment roof.Steve & Thao | Airbnb
Plus, the apartment is located right in the downtown Victoria area, so it's super accessible to all the surrounding shops, local coffee shops and restaurants.
The One with the Purple Apartment
The One with the Purple Apartment.
Price: $210
Address: Victoria, BC