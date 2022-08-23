NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Friends' Fans Will Love This Vancouver Island Stay That Looks Just Like The Set

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing not included!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​The One with the Purple Apartment. Right​: The One with the Purple Apartment.

Steve & Thao | Airbnb

If you are a huge fan of the Friends TV series, then you'll be glad to hear that there is a whole Airbnb stay that looks just like the apartment from it.

"The One with the Purple Apartment" is currently available to rent in Victoria, B.C. and it will completely make you feel like you've become a character on the show for the weekend.

After seeing some of these unique Airbnb photos, you'll be planning a trip to Vancouver Island in no time.

Unfortunately, there is no Monica Geller or Chandler Bing included with this rental.

So many of the walls in this apartment are painted that iconic purple colour and to really solidify the experience, you will even see a Central Perk sign hanging above one of the doors.

If you're looking to split this unique Airbnb rental with a few friends, surprisingly, this small space fits can fit a few with a pull-out couch downstairs and a queen-sized bed in the loft up above.

You might also happen to see a few photos of the Friends cast members scattered throughout the home — even in the bathroom!

The Airbnb also has a massive rooftop patio that would be the perfect spot to sip on a glass of wine, pull up an episode of Friends and enjoy the sunset.

Plus, the apartment is located right in the downtown Victoria area, so it's super accessible to all the surrounding shops, local coffee shops and restaurants.

The One with the Purple Apartment

Price: $210

Address: Victoria, BC

Website


