NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in bc

7 Restaurants On Vancouver Island That Locals Recommend & There Are Some Hidden Gems

Time for a Vancouver Island road trip!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A girl at the Wolf in Fog. Right: Restaurant dishes.​

A girl at the Wolf in Fog. Right: Restaurant dishes.

@redhead.roundtheworld | Instagram, @blakeburnsyvr | Instagram

There are so many delicious restaurants scattered throughout Vancouver Island and sometimes it can be hard to know which ones to choose.

Local foodies are coming together on a B.C. Reddit thread and are sharing all their favourite restaurants and food stops along the way.

Some of these are definitely hidden gems and will hopefully leave you pleasantly surprised. If you have a road trip booked that will take you through Vancouver Island in the near future, you might want to write down these drool-worthy recommendations.

SoBo

Price: 💸💸

Address: 311 Neill St., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is great for all the seafood lovers out there and they serve up some mighty strong margaritas.

One Reddit user recommended ordering the fish tacos, polenta fries, and of course — a margarita.

Website

Wolf In The Fog

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 150 Fourth St., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is one of the classier restaurants in the little surf town of Tofino, B.C. A Reddit user mentioned that the Wolf In The Fog has fantastic food and fabulous cocktails.

Website

Brasserie L'Ecole

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1715 Government St., Victoria, BC

Why You Need To Go: This French-inspired restaurant is a must-try next time you are in Victoria, B.C. One Reddit user suggested checking it out and got thee upvotes in the thread.

Website

The Old Firehouse Wine Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 40 Ingram St., Duncan, BC

Why You Need To Go: According to one Reddit user, this restaurant is "just delicious."

Their cocktails also look super unique and tasty too.

Website

Lil Ronnie’s Beachside BBQ

Price: 💸

Address: 1101 BC-4, Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: This fun restaurant is located right on a beach in Tofino, and serves up BBQ food and live music. It's a great place to chill and recharge after a long day of surfing.

One user mentioned that the restaurant is "absolutely fantastic and has a super cool atmosphere."

Website

Twin City Brewing Company

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4503 Margaret St., Port Alberni, BC

Why You Need To Go: Apparently this brewery doesn't just serve delicious beer but they also serve good food too. One Reddit user went as far as to say they "eat there pretty much every day."

Website

Abbondanza

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1972 Peninsula Rd. A, Ucluelet, BC

Why You Need To Go: This pizza spot is a must-try according to locals. One user mentioned that this is their go-to treat on weekends.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...