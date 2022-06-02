7 Restaurants On Vancouver Island That Locals Recommend & There Are Some Hidden Gems
Time for a Vancouver Island road trip!
There are so many delicious restaurants scattered throughout Vancouver Island and sometimes it can be hard to know which ones to choose.
Local foodies are coming together on a B.C. Reddit thread and are sharing all their favourite restaurants and food stops along the way.
Some of these are definitely hidden gems and will hopefully leave you pleasantly surprised. If you have a road trip booked that will take you through Vancouver Island in the near future, you might want to write down these drool-worthy recommendations.
SoBo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 311 Neill St., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is great for all the seafood lovers out there and they serve up some mighty strong margaritas.
One Reddit user recommended ordering the fish tacos, polenta fries, and of course — a margarita.
Wolf In The Fog
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 150 Fourth St., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the classier restaurants in the little surf town of Tofino, B.C. A Reddit user mentioned that the Wolf In The Fog has fantastic food and fabulous cocktails.
Brasserie L'Ecole
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1715 Government St., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: This French-inspired restaurant is a must-try next time you are in Victoria, B.C. One Reddit user suggested checking it out and got thee upvotes in the thread.
The Old Firehouse Wine Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 40 Ingram St., Duncan, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to one Reddit user, this restaurant is "just delicious."
Their cocktails also look super unique and tasty too.
Lil Ronnie’s Beachside BBQ
Price: 💸
Address: 1101 BC-4, Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This fun restaurant is located right on a beach in Tofino, and serves up BBQ food and live music. It's a great place to chill and recharge after a long day of surfing.
One user mentioned that the restaurant is "absolutely fantastic and has a super cool atmosphere."
Twin City Brewing Company
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4503 Margaret St., Port Alberni, BC
Why You Need To Go: Apparently this brewery doesn't just serve delicious beer but they also serve good food too. One Reddit user went as far as to say they "eat there pretty much every day."
Abbondanza
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1972 Peninsula Rd. A, Ucluelet, BC
Why You Need To Go: This pizza spot is a must-try according to locals. One user mentioned that this is their go-to treat on weekends.