This TikToker In Vancouver Is Showing All Of The Hidden Gems & Drool-Worthy Food In The City
Plus, some cheap date ideas!
This TikTik account is giving up all of the best restaurants in Vancouver, and some majorly drool-worthy food content. The popular TikToker discovers all of the cool spots and wild foodie destinations in the city, so you know exactly where to hit up next.
Sophia Hu, @sopheats on TikTok and Instagram, lets people in on some sweet deals at big shops like Costco and Walmart too — making her the go-to source for Vancouver outings.
She has over 68,000 followers on TikTok and 1.8 million likes on the social media platform. On Instagram, she also has a decent following of 38,900 — and even more tasty content there.
Sometimes she'll do a roundup of her favourite finds in the city, which will make you want to book reservations ASAP.
@sopheats
She also shouts out new places in the city, so you can get a sneak peek before trying it out.
@sopheats
It's not all food on her account though. You can also pick up some great date ideas by scrolling through, and some are even free.
@sopheats
Even if you don't live in the city, it's worth checking out the account for some of the more unique food finds that she highlights — like these interestingly shaped waffles.
The account makes Vancouver look like the go-to food destination with its unique cocktails, stunning plates, and luxurious locations.
@sopheats
Plus, her Costco deal alerts are helpful for anyone in the country.
@sopheats
From bouquets of fried chicken to super aesthetic cafes — @sopheats has it covered.
@sopheats
Get out your bucket list before checking out this TikTok account — because you're going to want to add a few things!