This TikTok Couple Will Make You Want To Move To Vancouver & Live Like They Do

A couple on TikTok is showing off the best parts about living in Vancouver, B.C. — from hidden gems and date spots to epic adventures and bucket-list destinations.
Some of their TikTok videos have gained a ton of views, and their basically relationship goals. To top it all off, their name on TikTok is even @thatvanocuvercouple.
The husband and wife duo has 165,400 followers on the popular platform and they also have a YouTube account under the same name.
They really are exactly what their name implies — the Vancouver couple. Looking at the account is like getting a whole itinerary of things to do in the city.
If you don't live in Vancouver already, the views that they show off will probably have you packing your bags for a visit.
Vancouver has no shortage of incredible adventures to help you soak in some nature — and they're dishing on some of the best around.
The entire province of B.C. is known for its epic hikes, but some people just don't want to work up that kind of a sweat.
The TikTokers share some easier treks, for those who aren't exactly hiking experts.
If hiking is really not your thing at all, then go for some of the couple's restaurant picks.
Or you can cozy up in one of their hidden cafe recommendations. There's nothing like spending hours at a coffee shop on a rainy Vancouver day.
Some of their tips are super practical — and will probably be needed for the sizzling weather that B.C. is expecting this summer.
They also have some super sweet couple content, that is just way too cute. While following them through the city, you can learn all about their romantic love story.
Overall, the account is really dedicated to showing off the best Vancouver is to offer — which is pretty stunning to see.
If you're in the city, hit up this account before your next adventure!