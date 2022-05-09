NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian tiktok

This TikTok Couple Will Make You Want To Move To Vancouver & Live Like They Do

Serious inspo for your next bucket list!

Vancouver Editor
A couple pointing at each other. Right: Someone swimming in blue water.

@thatvancouvercouple | TikTok

A couple on TikTok is showing off the best parts about living in Vancouver, B.C. — from hidden gems and date spots to epic adventures and bucket-list destinations.

Some of their TikTok videos have gained a ton of views, and their basically relationship goals. To top it all off, their name on TikTok is even @thatvanocuvercouple.

The husband and wife duo has 165,400 followers on the popular platform and they also have a YouTube account under the same name.

They really are exactly what their name implies — the Vancouver couple. Looking at the account is like getting a whole itinerary of things to do in the city.

If you don't live in Vancouver already, the views that they show off will probably have you packing your bags for a visit.

@thatvancouvercouple

Picnic season is finally here ☀️ #vancouver #spring #picnicdate

Vancouver has no shortage of incredible adventures to help you soak in some nature — and they're dishing on some of the best around.

@thatvancouvercouple

Use code THATVANCOUVERCOUPLE for $15 off each pair of shoes! #vessiambassador #gifted #nomorewetsocks @Vessi

The entire province of B.C. is known for its epic hikes, but some people just don't want to work up that kind of a sweat.

The TikTokers share some easier treks, for those who aren't exactly hiking experts.

@thatvancouvercouple

What other trails get you outside but aren’t intense?! Leave your recommendations! #yvr #vancouver #hiking #hikingadventures #hikingtiktok #tiktokvancouver #adventure #vancouverhiking

If hiking is really not your thing at all, then go for some of the couple's restaurant picks.

@thatvancouvercouple

Have you tried the Flying Pig’s brussel sprouts?! 😍 #vancouver #vancouverfood #yvr #foodtok #recommendations #yvrfood #datenightideas #tiktokcouples

Or you can cozy up in one of their hidden cafe recommendations. There's nothing like spending hours at a coffee shop on a rainy Vancouver day.

@thatvancouvercouple

Good coffee + aesthetically pleasing decor 👌🏻 #coffeetiktok #vancouver #yvr #vancouverfood

Some of their tips are super practical — and will probably be needed for the sizzling weather that B.C. is expecting this summer.

@thatvancouvercouple

Essentials for surviving another heat wave 🔥 #yvr #vancouver #essential #vancouverlife #summer #amazonfinds

They also have some super sweet couple content, that is just way too cute. While following them through the city, you can learn all about their romantic love story.

@thatvancouvercouple

7 billion ppl & here we are ❤️ #couplestiktok #marriedlife #husbandandwife #weddingtiktok #tiktokcouple #lifeadvice #datingadvice #yvr #vancouver

Overall, the account is really dedicated to showing off the best Vancouver is to offer — which is pretty stunning to see.

@thatvancouvercouple

Some of our fave spots 😍 #yvr #vancouver #citylife #vancouverlife #summer #adventure #datenight #vancouverfood

If you're in the city, hit up this account before your next adventure!

